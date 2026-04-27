Huge Arizona Lineman Pares College Options to 5, UW Included

If the University of Washington football team plays its recruiting cards right, it could have Basha High School's touted offensive lineman show up in Montlake just in time to block for the once-touted Basha quarterback before the latter is done with the Huskies.

Dajohn Yarborough, a 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive lineman from Demond Williams Jr.'s alma mater in Arizona, has revealed through On3 he will choose his college destination on Saturday, June 27, from among California, Florida State, Mississippi State, Rutgers and the UW.

Yarborough and Williams haven't played together before, with the big lineman transferring to Basha in the Phoenix suburbs from Minnesota in 2025, well after Williams graduated.

Yet he fits the gigantic size that Jedd Fisch and his coaching staff feel is necessary to compete successfully in the Big Ten.

Chandler (Ariz.) Basha offensive lineman DaJohn Yarborough has his announcement date set and is down to five schools.



Yarborough will announce his commitment on June 27 and he breaks down his five finalists.



MORE: https://t.co/IbVWX6XYaF pic.twitter.com/nJzkmTQ4wU — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) April 27, 2026

If Yarborough were to come to Montlake, consider this potential offensive line the Huskies could send onto the field in 2027 with any combination of 6-foot-5, 321-pound Kodi Greene, 6-foot-6, 335-pound John Mills, 6-foot-5, 344-pound Champ Taulealea, 6-foot-7, 356-pound Dominic Harris and 6-foot-6, 351-pound Jack Shaffer.

That's a lot of tonnage right there.

Yarborough holds 28 offers while paring them to the five finalists. The Huskies would seem to have as good a chance as any at landing him.

He began his football career at Benilde-St. Margaret's School, which is located west of Minneapolis in the St. Louis Park suburb. Before relocating to Arizona, he was expected to be rated as the state's top offensive lineman. He swapped out high schools nominally to increase his recruiting visibility.

After he changed time zones, the Huskies got right on Yarborough, offering him on Aug. 3 and then getting a school visit in place just over two weeks later. They hosted him on their Junior Day weekend on March 7-8.

UW coach Jedd Fisch and offensive-line coach Michael Switzer also paid a visit to Basha in recent months to visit with the big kid, who only needs to lose an upper-case J on the various recruiting websites, not necessarily any weight. Check his social-media accounts: It's Dajohn, sort of like the mustard.

The Huskies currently have oral 11 commitments so far in their 2027 recruiting class, but no offensive linemen among them. In fact, the group is heavy on defensive players with seven on that side of the ball pledging to to the UW so far.

Adding a 340-pound blocker from Arizona would go a long way to help even up that disparity.