Husky Basketball Team Gets Swept on Trip Through Michigan
The University of Washington basketball team went 0-for-Michigan. Winless in the Great Lakes State. Humbled and home.
On Sunday in Ann Arbor, the Huskies hung close with the Michigan Wolverines for a half before falling back and suffering a 91-75 loss, their third in a row.
At least Danny Sprinkle's team didn't roll over and get demolished, as it did in a 34-point loss at Michigan State four days earlier in East Lansing.
With Great Osobor enjoying his best half of the season -- scoring 16 of his season-high-tying 23 points over the first 20 minutes -- the UW (10-7 overall, 1-5 Big Ten) hung within five points of 24th-ranked Michigan (13-3, 5-0) until the closing 90 seconds before the home team took a 48-38 halftime lead.
Osobor, a non-factor against Michigan State, was at his best at times against a gigantic Wolverines' front line that featured a pair of 7-footers in Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin, both active guys who could run the floor and shoot 3-pointers as easily as setting up inside for points..
The 6-foot-8 Osobor battled back as best he could. He scored using his trademark left-handed shot inside, dunked the ball and even dropped in 3-pointers as his team kept battling to make it a competitive game against an exceptional Michigan team. He connected on 10 of 18 shots from the floor and finished with a game-high 11 rebounds.
The Wolverines simply had way too many offensive threats for Sprinkle's guys to handle. Goldin topped the home team with 19 points, one of five players on his team in double figures.
After intermission, the UW moved no closer than eight points as Michigan continually beat them down the floor.
While the Huskies had trouble enough in defending against the 7-foot Wolf and 7-foot-1 Goldin, who were both starters, it was 6-foot-10 sophomore Sam Walters who came off the bench and finished them off.
With the UW trailing 69-57, Walters dropped in a pair of 3-pointers and two of three free throws to put the Wolverines ahead 77-60 with eight minutes left and it was time to coast. He finished with 12 points.
After spending six days in Michigan, the UW will rest up before facing another overly physical and ranked Big Ten opponent when it hosts No. 20 Purdue (13-4, 5-1) on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Boilermakers haven't played in Seattle since they split a pair of games in December 1967.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington