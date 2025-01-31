It's a Big Deal for Huskies to Have Franck Kepnang Back on the Court
Had Franck Kepnang not injured his knee against Oregon State in December 2022 and again against Seattle University 12 months later, like it or not, Mike Hopkins might still be the University of Washington basketball coach.
Had the 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man from Cameroon not required a third surgery on his injured hinge three months ago, first-year Husky leader Danny Sprinkle might be under consideration for Big Ten Coach of the Year honors rather than straining to pull his team out of last place in the conference standings.
Such has been the impact of Kepnang's ongoing health issues on the UW over the past three seasons, robbing this basketball team of an explosive inside presence around the rim for 73 of its past 86 games.
Beginning with last week's UCLA outing, he's back now -- with the Huskies, of course, keeping their fingers crossed -- and turning the UW into a totally different team for its final dozen regular-season games.
While Great Osobor is the UW's best player and Vazoumana "Zoom" Diallo is its floor leader of the future, Kepnang has been the heart and soul of these Huskies (10-10 overall, 1-8 Big Ten), whether he's in or out of uniform.
"Franck is awesome, man," Osobor said. "He just plays so hard. His energy is contagious. He gets on the glass. He lightens the load on me because I don't have to bang for 40 minutes. I'm happy to have Franck back."
Even when injured, Kepnang is the one still totally invested in what's going on, hugging everyone every chance he gets, going down on one knee and watching intently or standing upright and mimicking writing a check when payback is doled out.
Better yet, Kepnang is that person who will pull the full potential out of Osobor, who has an even better mid-range game than Osobor with a short jumper and soft one-hander, who misdirects opposing shots like no other.
"When were on the court together, it's like we're long lost brothers," Kepnang said. "It reminds you very well of our physicality. It makes teams have to defend us a little harder."
As the Huskies prepare to play at Minnesota (11-10, 3-6) and try to end a six-game losing streak on Saturday, Kepnang, if the knee cooperates, changes everything. Even without adequate 3-point shooters, the UW becomes twice as tough with him on the floor.
"Great and Franck, they seek contact," Sprinkle said. "We're obviously a lot more physical."
The one-time Oregon trasnfer been easy to dismiss in Montlake because of his absence and the fact people simply haven't seen him play much at all. He's appeared in just 21 career games for the UW, only 58 minutes total this season.
Kepnang was at his very best 13 months ago when the Huskies gave Hopkins the last significant win of his seven seasons in charge, with this big man supplying 14 points, 7 rebounds and 5 blocked shots in a 78-73 victory over a then 7th-ranked Gonzaga team.
Unfortunately for the Huskies, Kepnang has appeared in just four games since that Zag-beating effort. For that reason, he'll petition to play another season or more after this one.
While Sprinkle's team previously has had to figure out how to raise its energy levels, Kepnang tends to bring it every time out. Maybe that's one of the reasons why he's been hurt so often.
For now, the Huskies will try to enjoy him and take advantage of his presence while they can.
