Husky Roster Review: Rencher Eyes Good Health

Jasir Rencher's heart began beating rapidly, uncomfortably, uncontrollably during a University of Washington preseason basketball practice.

It was a warning sign, one that repeated itself in early January when the freshman swingman felt it race once more during a pregame walk-through at Indiana, concerning everyone involved.

"Anytime you're dealing with your heart, obviously it's a serious deal," UW coach Danny Sprinkle said of his first-year player.

On February 11, on the same day the Huskies hosted Penn State, Rencher underwent a medical procedure to investigate if not regulate the problem and he was shut down for the rest of the season.

Sprinkle reported everything went well, but offered no word on what happens next for Rencher, whether there will be any limitations on him when it comes time for him to move forward again with his career.

Jasir Rencher shows his leaping ability as he goes after a rebound. | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of stories involving the 16 players who were on the Husky basketball roster, examining what each scholarship holder and walk-on did this past season and whether he lived up to expectations.

While the 6-foot-5 Rencher from Oakland, California, appeared in just eight games, he clearly was fun to watch whenever he was on the floor.

He showed off tremendous leaping ability, especially on a pair of blocks that were ultimate rejections.

Jasir Rencher scores against Southern early in the season. | Dave Sizer photo

While in high school, Rencher was a UW recruiting priority who initially rejected the Huskies in favor of Texas A&M. Yet once Aggies coach Buzz Williams left for Maryland, this California prospect backed out of his commitment and ended up in Montlake.

He had his best game in a 99-93 double-overtime victory over Southern in November, coming up with 8 points and 4 rebounds.

Jasir Rencher (4) reaches for a rebound against Southern. | Dave Sizer photo

With a team mostly made up of veteran transfers, Sprinkle's staff brought Rencher along at a comfortable pace, inserting him into games in different settings just to see how he would respond.

Similarly, the UW coaches were drawn to his physical explosiveness and envision him becoming more of a program pillar.

Sprinkle was particularly pleased with Rencher's willingness to be a difference-maker on defense as much as look for his shot.

Rencher's abbreviated first-season stats over 66 freshman minutes were as follows: 6-for-12 shooting, 1 for 5 behind the line, 11 of 13 free throws made, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks, an assist and 24 points.

Providing he can get his cardiac issues under control, those numbers some day might represent a single-game output for him as he becomes an integral player for the Huskies.