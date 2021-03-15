Jaden McDaniels Misses Sunday Game Because of Virus Protocols

The former Husky was held out by the Timberwolves against visiting Portland.

Just when everything was going so well for him, Jaden McDaniels missed the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers in Minneapolis.

A 6-foot-9 rookie, the former University of Washington forward was ruled out because he was placed on the injury list for "health and safety protocols."

Those are other words for COVID-19 issues.

This doesn't mean McDaniels has the virus, only that he hasn't submitted the necessary test results.

To play again, he will need to have a negative PCR test the day before a game and another negative rapid test on the morning of a game.

Without him, the Timberwolves beat Portland 114-112 to improve to 9-30, 5-14 at home.

McDaniels only recently had really hit his stride as an NBA player, scoring a career-high 20 points in a 135-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans last week. He connected on 8 of 9 shots that night.

So far, the kid from Federal Way, Washington, has appeared in 32 games for the Timberwolves and started one. He's averaging 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds an outing.

Last week, McDaniels returned to Seattle during the All-Star break and visited with his former UW coaches and teammates.

He almost seems much better suited for the NBA game with his skills and athleticism, whereas he almost seemed bored by college basketball in his single season at the UW.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated