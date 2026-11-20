Danny Sprinkle doesn't have the high-pedigree big men he once had. Some of his touted young guards deserted him, too. The kid named Zoom even left for Kentucky.

Yet what the University of Washington basketball coach has now is something not seen in Montlake for several seasons -- a truly lethal 3-point shooter.

Sprinkle might have two of them. It's like reloading a gun with new bullets at times.

With 8:35 left in the opening half on Thursday night and the Huskies up by just six points over Utah Tech, the third-year coach subbed in one long-range shooter for another.

Steele Venters, who had started the game, went back in for Parker Friedrichsen.

Not even three minutes went by before Venters let loose with four consecutive high-arcing 3-pointers that zipped through and the UW suddenly was up by 20 on its way to a 82-69 victory.

The 6-foot-7 Venters finished with 35 points -- the most in 10 seasons for a UW player -- while surpassing his previous college career best by two that came four years earlier for Eastern Washington against North Dakota State. This time, he connected on 9 of 12 from 3-point range, and 11 of 15 shots overall.

With four minutes left in the opening half, he went to the bench after hitting all five of his shots, all coming from behind the line, but not before getting whistled for a technical apparently for something he said to the other side.

How about you can't guard me?

The thing is Venters wasn't quite done.

With the lead back down to 46-33 at the break, Venters came out and hit two more 3-pointers, added a layin and hit a 2-point jumper, scoring 10 of team's first 14 points of the second half to restore a 60-40 advantage with 15:51 left to play.

At the ensuing timeout, it wouldn't have been surprising had the Huskies (4-0) been hosing down his red-hot right shooting hand.

Venters drained his first nine shots of the evening and didn't miss one until the 13:12 mark of the second half when he was a little long on a 3-pointer. Sitting on 25 points, he took a seat three seconds later with his team up by 22.

He would have to finish this one, though, because his team coudln't quite shake the Big Sky team (1-4).

The thing is Friedrichsen, the Davidson transfer, has similar capability behind the line. Sometimes Sprinkle plays them together. More often, he replaces one with the other, looking to keep the UW 3-point shooting fresh.

A highly unusual eighth-year player, Venters is a local guy who went from Ellensburg, Washington, to play for Eastern Washington and Gonzaga and now the UW. He was the Big Sky MVP in 2023. He's battled knee and Achilles tendon injuries suffered with the Zags that cost him a pair of seasons.

His reward for his magical shooting effort on Thursday: an all-expenses-paid trip to Hawaii.

OK, all of the Huskies are headed that way for the Southwest Maui Classic and three holiday tournament games, beginning with BYU on Monday afternoon, with ESPN2 providing the TV broadcast.