Mekhi Mason Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal, Leaving UW with 3 Returnees
And then there were just three.
On Monday, University of Washington shooting guard Mekhi Mason -- a 20-game starter and the Huskies' fourth-leading scorer -- reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to On3.
Thus continues a near full housecleaning for Danny Sprinkle's first team, which finished in last place (13-18 overall, 4-16 league) in the Big Ten standings and is down to just a handful of returnees in freshman guard Zoom Diallo, senior center Franck Kepnang and sophomore forward Tyler Harris.
While Sprinkle no doubt would have preferred to keep the 6-foot-5 Mason, the one-time Rice transfer proved to be sort of a one-dimensional player.
He could shoot, namely hitting 40.2 percent of his 3-pointers, but he didn't play much defense.
Like most of the Husky guards, Mason couldn't firmly hold onto his starting job in Montlake, going in and out of the lineup all season.
He started the first four games, subbed in for the next five, started five more, subbed in for six and started the final 11.
Mason, who's from Gilbert, Arizona, and spent two seasons as a full-time starter for Rice, averaged 9.9 points and 2.1 rebounds as one of just four UW players to appear in all 31 games.
He had a season-high 23 points against Eastern Washington and Nebraska, showing off his long-range shooting talents in both outings.
Mason hit on 7 of 11 shots, 5 of 7 from behind the line, against Eastern and went 8 for 12, 4 of 6 from 3-point range, against the Cornhuskers.
The Huskies have had 11 players leave so far since the season ended by either using up their eligibility, medically retiring or transferring.
