New Huskies Osobor, Davis Reportedly Set to Withdraw from NBA Draft
Say this about Danny Sprinkle's new University of Washington basketball players: they're a confident bunch.
On Tuesday, CBS Sports reported that newly committed forward Great Osobor formerly of Utah State and recently signed guard DJ Davis previously from Butler will remove their names from the NBA Draft, this coming after the Huskies' newly signed Portland forward Tyler Harris revealed last week he will do the same.
They were among 195 early entry players in the draft, as disclosed by the league on May 1. Wednesday is the deadline for withdrawing from it.
One of the drawbacks to the Mike Hopkins's Husky coaching regime was the recent lack of NBA draft picks from the UW and the program's ever decreasing presence on pro basketball rosters.
No Huskies were selected in the past three NBA drafts and it will be four should recently graduated forward Keion Brooks go ignored in next month's talent grab.
The 6-foot-8, 250-pound Osobor from the London suburbs averaged 17.7 points and 9 rebounds per game for Utah State and Sprinkle last season, earning Mountain West Player of the Year honors. He recently revealed plans to play at the UW for Sprinkle while receiving a staggering $2 million name, likeness and image payout and no doubt improving his NBA prospects. He previously spent two seasons at Montana State with Sprinkle, which means they'll be together at three schools.
Davis, a 6-foot-1 playmaker, averaged 13.5 points and 2.6 assists for Butler and led the nation in free-throw shooting at 95 percent last season. He spent the three previous seasons at UC Irvine, where he was a first-team All-Big West selection.
Osobor and Davis, plus Harris, are among the 10 new Huskies either signed or committed since Sprinkle took over in late March. An NBA player or two should be in this mix.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington