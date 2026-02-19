3 UW Players Who Might Feel Cornered at Cornerback

When everyone is healthy, linebacker should be the University of Washington football team's most talent-laden position next season.

However, the most competitive battle for spring ball will be at cornerback. This is where a large number of scholarship guys will go at it and feel a sense of urgency to make a lasting impression over the 15 practices conducted in April and into May.

None more so than the following three young players: redshirt freshman Ramonz Adams Jr., sophomore Elias Johnson and redshirt freshman D'Aryhian Clemons.

They're at a crossroad where each of them might feel they're getting squeezed -- and they are.

Ahead of them on the depth chart are sophomore Dylan Robinson and Virginia transfer Manny Karnley, who will be pegged as the Husky cornerback starters coming in because, well, they've been prior college starters.

Behind this aforementioned trio are four touted freshmen corners in Rahsjohn Duncan, Elijah Durr, Ksani Jiles and Jeron Jones, who no doubt will want to turn their extensive recruiting hype into instant playing time.

That leaves Adams, Johnson and Clemons in a short window of opportunity to show what they have and that very well could define their college careers.

D'Aryhian Clemons stretches out during a UW spring practice. | Skylar Lin Visuals

College football, with its NIL payment plans and transfer portal parachutes, waits for no one these days.

It's either produce right away or get pegged as someone who should begin program-shopping in the portal and maybe have to change teams every year.

Last season, Adams, Johnson and Clemons appeared in 4, 3 and 2 Husky games, respectively, all summoned for mop-up duty.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Elias Johnson makes Spring Game interception. | Skylar Lin Visuals

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Adams from Smithville, Texas, can be notably feisty at times, allegedly telling a UW offensive tackle out loud in fall practice that he was "one of the worst players" in the Big Ten in 2024 just to get him off his game.

Now it's time for him to turn those insults into game snaps.

Johnson, with his lanky 6-foot-2, 175-pound frame, is entering his third season in Montlake, which seemingly is a make-it or break-it moment coming for him, too.

The Tualatin, Oregon, product showed off his coverage skills with an interception in last year's spring game. His playing clock is ticking loudly. He needs to show he's Big Ten worthy.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Clemons from Spanaway, Washington, watched his then-fellow freshman corner in Robinson draw five starts among 12 game appearances.

He needs to make his move this season or be in danger of falling way behind. He was touted a year ago. He needs be touted again.

Not all spring battles are for starting jobs. For these three corners, it's about showing that they're relevant players, that they're worthy of the coaches' trust, that those new freshmen maybe need to wait their turn.

