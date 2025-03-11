Osobor Settles for All-Big Ten Honorable Mention Honor
Chosen as a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection, Great Osobor did a lot of positive things this season for the University of Washington basketball team, but the harsh reality of the Huskies' last-place finish showed up in the final accounting of his play.
Following the UW's 13-18 showing, which included just four victories in 20 conference outings, the 6-foot-8 Osobor received honorable-mention accolades on Tuesday as he wrapped up his college basketball career.
A year ago, he was named Mountain West Player of the Year, making him one of the nation's top players and later a widely pursued target in the transfer portal and the recipient of a $2 million NIL deal that brought him to Montlake.
Osobor's performance proved fairly solid, with the British import leading the Huskies in scoring (14.8), rebounds (8.0) and assists (3.4), thus becoming the only Big Ten player to do so this season.
"I was able to showcase my play-making this year, which was a big thing for me because obviously I can score on the block and do all the other stuff," he said. "I wanted to show I could be an offensive hub."
However, as the Husky losses piled up, individual postseason rewards were certain to be somewhat limited for him, and they were.
Osobor still finished the season with eight double-doubles, the most for a Husky since Isaiah Stewart piled up 14 in 2020. He led the UW in rebounds in 20 games, scoring in 11 games and assists in 14 games.
Demonstrating his well-rounded ability, he scored a season-high 28 points against Purdue, 18 rebounds against UMass Lowell, 10 assists against Penn State and 7 steals against Seattle Pacific.
There just weren't enough Husky victories for him to be rewarded more.
"I came with expectations to win a lot more games and sometimes things don't go your way and you have to keep going," Osobor said.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington