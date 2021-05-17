Recapping the Regular-Season Performances for 10 NBA Huskies

They were never active all at once, but the University of Washington put 10 players in the NBA for the 2020-21 season, enough for a 5-on-5 scrimmage.

Three remain eligible for the postseason.

Seven started games, though just two in a full-time, mostly season-long capacity.

Two were rookies.

Two had their seasons canceled out early by a broken leg and an ACL tear.

One tried to come back from a hip injury and didn't stay long.

We recap these 10 NBA Huskies here:

Marquese Chriss

Just 23 and in his fifth NBA season, the 6-foot-9 forward experienced a fairly significant career setback. Two games into the schedule with Golden State, Chriss suffered a season-ending broken leg. In late March, the Warriors traded him to the San Antonio Spurs, who released him three days later to open up a roster spot. After playing in 258 NBA games and starting 167, he's shopping for a new team.

Markelle Fultz

Fultz tore up his knee and had surgery after playing only eight games for the Orlando Magic. Just 22, the 6-foot-3 point guard and former 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick had helped his team get off to a promising 6-2 start and he had scored a career-best 26 points against the Washington Wizards. It was disheartening because he was coming off his only healthy NBA season in four, starting 60 of 72 games in 2019-20.

Justin Holiday

In his eighth NBA season and nine years out of the UW, the 6-foot-6 Holiday was his usual steady self for the Indiana Pacers. He started 51 of the 71 games he played, averaged 10.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per outing, and helped put his team in the playoff play-in round.

Jaden McDaniels

Drafted 28th overall seven months earlier and considered a project, the 6-foot-9 McDaniels surprised franchise followers by starting 27 of 63 games. While he averaged a modest 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, the rookie forward was better than expected on defense, averaging a block a game.

Dejounte Murray

By far the most successful of these former UW players, the 6-foot-4 point guard from Seattle averaged 15.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his fourth NBA season with the San Antonio Spurs. He started all 67 games he appeared in and has his team in the playoff play-in round.

Jaylen Nowell

In his second season, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard seemed to solidify himself as an NBA player for the Minnesota Timberwolves, appearing in 42 games, all coming off the bench. A teammate of McDaniels, he averaged 9 points and 2.3 rebounds per outing, shooting 42.4 percent from the field.

Terrence Ross

A 6-foot-6 shooting guard, Ross averaged 15.6 points per game and shot 41.2 percent from the field largely used as a reserve by the Orlando Magic. He started just two of 46 games. In his ninth NBA season, Ross has become a niche player, valued for his offense.

Isaiah Stewart

Stewart proved to be far more versatile than the Detroit Pistons envisioned after taking him with the 16th selection of last year's draft. While starting 14 of 68 games, the 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward averaged 7.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and shot 55.3 percent from the field. The franchise intends to build around him and a host of young players in bringing the Pistons back to respectability.

Isaiah Thomas

After more than a year's absence following a hip procedure, the 5-foot-9 guard signed a 10-day contract at midseason with the New Orleans Pelicans. Appearing in three games, he averaged 7.7 points and 1.7 assists per outing. While his return was a step forward, he wasn't re-signed. After 10 seasons, Thomas may have reached the end of his NBA career.

Matisse Thybulle

The 6-foot-6 defensive specialist did whatever was asked of him in his second NBA season, starting eight of 65 games for the Philadelphia 76ers after opening in 14 of 65 as a rookie. He helped lead his team to the best record in the Eastern Conference and into the NBA playoffs, the only former Husky to enjoy a direct route to pro basketball's postseason. He averaged his workmanlike and defensive-minded 3.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

