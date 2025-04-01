Rutgers Big Man Becomes Huskies' First Portal Pick-Up
After watching three players go out the door one after the other on Monday, Danny Sprinkle finally held it open and welcomed someone inside to join his rapidly evolving University of Washington basketball team.
Even better news, the newcomer was another Big Ten player no less in 6-foot-10, 260-pound former Rutgers freshman center Lathan Sommerville, who won't find conference play such a shock to his system as so many of Sprinkle's transfers did this past season.
Sommerville, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining, is the first new face for Sprinkle's staff after 11 of 13 UW scholarship players from this past season either used up their eligibility, medically retired or hit the portal.
Only 6-foot-11, 250-pound grad center Franck Kepnang and guard Zoom Diallo, the Huskies' third-leading scorer at 11.1 as a freshman, are returnees left over from Sprinkle's first team.
Originally from Peoria, Illinois, Sommerville not only visited Montlake over the weekend, he played at Alaska Airlines Arena in February and shared in Rutgers' 89-85 victory over the Huskies.
That night, he scored 8 points and grabbed 4 rebounds before fouling out with 3:41 left in regulation play. It was a typical outing for him -- he averaged 8.2 and 4.2 over the course of the season.
He started 15 of 32 games and was just one of three players to appear in every outing on a freshman-laden Rugers team that included projected lottery picks Dylan Harper, who declared for the NBA on Monday, and fellow big man Ace Bailey.
Sommerville was accomplished enough that he also was pursued by Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC among others.
To get the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington