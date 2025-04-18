Sprinkle Breaks Down Jasir Rencher's Game After Signing Him
Needless to say, the talent level for the University of Washington basketball team has multiplied many time over since the season ended a month ago for Danny Sprinkle, who has replaced low-energy, even passive players with several highly regarded recruits, with swingman Jasir Rencher as touted as any of them.
On Thursday, the UW announced that Rencher, a top 100 and 4-star recruit from San Francisco, had signed a scholarship agreement with the Huskies, helping elevate their recruiting class ranking to No. 5 nationally, according to 247Sports.
Sprinkle was as effusive with his praise over this player -- who originally signed with Texas A&M but received his release following a coaching change -- as he has been with any of his other newcomers, which number 10 additions from the transfer portal and high school level for next season.
“Jasir is an explosive, high-level player who embodies everything we want in a Washington Husky,” Sprinkle said in a school release. “He’s incredibly versatile and has the ability to play multiple positions and impact the game in so many different ways."
Rencher is the fifth high school player to sign with the Huskies in the class of 2025, joining Niko Bundalo, JJ Mandaquit, Courtland Muldrew and Hannes Steinbach.
Used either as a small forward or a shooting guard, the 6-foot-5 Rencher comes off a senior season for Archibishop Riordan High School in which he led the Crusaders to their first Northern California Open Division championship and he was named as a first-team all-state selection.
This past winter, Rencher averaged 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He set a conference record by sinking 9 3-pointers in a 33-point performance over Archbishop Mitty High School.
"He has the length, quickness, and instincts to be a disruptive defender, and he takes pride in making things difficult for opposing teams," Sprinkle said. "Offensively, he’s a confident 3-point shooter, but he also has the ability to put the ball on the floor, get downhill and create for others.”
In October, Rencher initially signed with Texas A&M, choosing the Aggies over Washington, LSU, Oklahoma and New Mexico. He switched to the Huskies after A&M coach Buzz Williams left to take the head-coaching job at Maryland.
So now Rencher will suit up for Sprinkle against Williams in the Big Ten.
“Jasir plays with a competitive edge and a real sense of purpose,” Sprinkle said. “He’s wired to win and brings leadership, energy and toughness every time he steps on the floor. His best basketball is still ahead of him, and we’re excited to help him reach his full potential.”
