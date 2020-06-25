HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Stewart, McDaniels Watch Original NBA Draft Date Come and Go Without Them

Dan Raley

Thursday, June 25, was supposed to be NBA draft day.

When we learned which teams wanted Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels the most.

Who saw long-term value in Stewart. 

Which franchise was willing to take a chance on McDaniels.

By almost all accounts, these former University of Washington basketball players each were going to be taken somewhere in the first 30 picks.

And start making a good living.

Maybe each buy a new car.

Eventually show themselves to be much better pros than collegians. 

Except the novel coronavirus pandemic got the way and postponed everything that was NBA-related — the season, playoffs, lottery and two draft rounds.

Now teams, players and fans will have to wait until at least October 16 to see where these two teenagers and everybody else lands. With a league start-up in the works, the draft has to wait until the games are played. Or not.

At this point, the high-motor Stewart appears to be inching up the draft order more and more while the cruise-control McDaniels is sliding down some. They're both in line for decent paydays and guaranteed opportunity.

In this mock draft example provided by Bleacher Report, Stewart goes to the Dallas Mavericks with the 18th selection and McDaniels ends up with the Brooklyn Nets at No. 20.

While Mark Cuban's hobby team and the Texas scenery might be interesting to Stewart, that NBA franchise just doesn't seem like a perfect fit for the 6-foot-9 power forward from Rochester, New York.

More analysts than not see Stewart playing for the Boston Celtics. This always has been sort of a blue-collar team since Bill Russell roamed the key and John Havlicek drove the lane, and this very determined big man seems a natural to pull on one of those kelly green uniforms. Stewart, as shown in the video, brings a Celtics-like approach to his game. 

Here are a couple of media outlets who in recent months have made the case for Stewart playing in Boston.

Yet here is the most recent pitch for the muscular one playing at the Boston Garden and becoming a crowd favorite.

As for McDaniels, he's all over the map in linking to an NBA destination. Just like his game, which has ranged from really good to missing in action, he could go just about anywhere. 

If there's a trend to McDaniels' mock draft positioning, the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that's always leaned to Northwest players (see Brandon Roy, Martell Webster, Will Conroy and Zach Lavine), seem to be the most frequent match projected for him. 

Had the world not become infected this past winter, Stewart and McDaniels would have been celebrating on June 25, shaking hands with Adam Silver and pulling on team hats for photo ops.

Instead, they'll have to wait another another long four months before learning of their next basketball destination.

Which, in basketball parlance, seems like a lifetime. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ultimate White-Frisbee: He Survived UW Losing to Become a Winner in Life

The two-way lineman played for the two worst teams in Husky history and came out of it with a positive attitude.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Mora Moment on SI: College Football Recruiting Changes Are Coming

The former Seahawks coach and UW linebacker discusses the impact the Black Lives Matter movement will have on players during their recruitment.

Dan Raley

Hollywood Moment: Sixkiller Turns in Leading-Man Performance to Upstage Harmon

The University of Washington quarterback returned after missing a month of the season with a knee injury and he led his team to a solid victory.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Washington Says 2 Athletes Have Tested Positive for Virus, Doesn't ID Sport

The school has tested 119 athletes returning to campus over the past two weeks for voluntary workouts in school facilities.

Dan Raley

Purple and Gold Hornet: Bruce Lee Was 1960s UW Campus Curiosity

The famed martial-arts legend was a drama student at the University of Washington for three years. A pair of Husky football players called him a friend.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

Who Could be the Next to Make Jimmy Lake Tweet 'Woof?'

Several Husky targets have the Washington Huskies high on their list. Who could be the next 2021 prospect to make Coach Jimmy Lake send out his signature tweet?

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Listen: 2021 DB Commit Dyson McCutcheon Discusses His Game on Fourth and Inches

Washington defensive back commit Dyson McCutcheon joins Trevor Mueller on our podcast to talk about how he fits into the Husky program.

Trevor Mueller

Husky Football Players Begin to Trickle Into Campus, Slowly and Carefully

As their Twitter feeds show, Washington players are turning up in Montlake. They're graduating on time. Others are taking orientation. The big thing will be to see if they can get a football season in.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

WATCH: SI Recruiting Director Weighs in on New Husky LB Commit Will Latu

Will Latu chose Father's Day to announce his football commitment to the Washington football program. John Garcia, Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting, joined Husky Maven's Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller to discuss the linebacker prospect and his future in Seattle.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

With Running Back Jim Eicher, the Huskies Rode the 'Bus' and Went Places

Amid the cast of characters who made Washington football fun in the 1970s, the walk-on from Queen Anne fit right in. So did his mode of transportation.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin