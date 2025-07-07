UW Basketball Starting Lineup? It's Steinbach and 4 Others
The recent FIBA U19 World Cup not only matched up a pair of University of Washington basketball players in the championship game, it showed just how difficult it will be for Danny Sprinkle to settle on a Husky starting lineup this coming season.
"There's going to be some hurt feelings," the coach said last week as he envisioned the intense competition ahead.
In sizing up his UW roster, Sprinkle acknowledged how he could open with a taller lineup of three players hovering around the 6-foot-10 level or go smaller using his surplus of offensive-minded guards that he's coaxed to Montlake.
In choosing a starting five based on what everyone knows right now, Sprinkle might have just one clearcut starter at this point with everyone revolving around him.
Hannes Steinbach.
Over eight days in Lausanne, Switzerland, the 6-foot-9 forward from Germany showed why the mock NBA drafts already have him as a first-round selection, rated higher than any other UW player. He's really good.
Much like NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki and former Husky forward Detlef Schrempf were as players, Steinbach is the total German basketball package.
He has an inside and outside game. Where he really excels is he's a rebounding madman, averaging 13.2 an outing over seven World Cup games, which will enable a lot of second-chance points, something the Huskies haven't had for a long, long time.
Another reason to play Steinbach immediately and as often as possible is it appears he'll be in Montlake only for his freshman year with the NBA beckoning. Might as well get as much mileage, or kilometers, as you can out of him.
As for the rest of the Husky starting lineup, it's pick 'em when it comes to a backcourt. How about 6-foot-6 Desmond Claude, 6-foot-4 Wesley Yates III and the 6-foot-1, U19 gold-medal-wearing JJ Mandaquit, two proven scorers and a dish man?
Or 5-foot-10 Qumari Peterson, 6-foot-4 Zoom Diallo and Mandaquit, two more scorers and the same distributor?
It's hard to envision Mandaquit not being on the floor at the opening tip because of the skill set he brings as a playmaker. He gladly sacrifices his offensive game to get the ball to others, which is another luxury for Sprinkle. And Mandaquit can shoot it when needed.
The Huskies still need at least another big to go with Steinbach. How about a healthy 6-foot-11, 250-pound Franck Kepnang, a hard-nosed 6-foot-8, 220-pound Jacob Ognacevic, a filled-out 6-foot-10, 275-pound Lathan Sommerville or the sleek 6-foot-11, 195-pound Mady Traore? One or two of those four?
That still leaves 6-foot-3 Courtland Muldrew, 6-foot-6 Bryson Tucker, 6-foot-6 Jasir Rencher and 6-foot-11 Christian Nitu each pushing for minutes and passing up some of the others if good enough.
Maybe what's most obvious is the UW lineup could evolve almost game to game as the coach tries to best match his personnel against the different Big Ten teams, customizing his starters as he goes with so many choices.
Too much talent instead of not enough? It is a nice problem for Danny Sprinkle and the Huskies to have.
