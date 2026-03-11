USC vs. Washington Prediction, Odds for Big Ten Tournament 2nd Round

The Big Ten Tournament continues on Wednesday with a bunch of afternoon matchups, including the USC Trojans-Washington Huskies battle at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Both of these teams went just 7-13 in Big Ten play this season, and USC has dealt with a few injuries and a key dismissal that has all but torpedoed the team’s season. Leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara was dismissed from the program late in the regular season, and that has impacted the Trojans’ odds in this game.

USC is set as a 5.5-point underdog on Wednesday, even though Washington is just 15-16 overall in the 2025-26 season.

These teams met twice in the regular season – once when USC was ranked as the No. 24 team in the country – and the Huskies took both matchups. The first game was an eight-point Washington win on the road, but the second one was a blowout with Baker-Mazara no longer active for the Trojans.

Washington won by 19 points at home on March 4, and it’s looking to complete a 3-0 sweep of the Trojans to stay alive in the Big Ten Tournament.

Here’s a look at the latest odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this afternoon clash.

USC vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

USC +5.5 (-110)

Washington -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

USC: +185

Washington: -225

Total

152.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

USC vs. Washington How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

USC record: 18-13

Washington record: 15-16

USC vs. Washington Key Player to Watch

Hannes Steinbach, Forward, Washington

Freshman Hannes Steinbach has been terrific in the 2025-26 season for the Huskies, leading the team in scoring (18.6 points per game) and rebounding (11.6 rebounds per game) while shooting 58.6 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3.

He’s averaging the second-most rebounds per game in the country, and he scored 22 points in the March 4 win over the Trojans. Overall, Steinbach is averaging 23.0 points, 20.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in two meetings with USC.

He’s completely dominated the glass, and that should give Washington a major advantage on Wednesday afternoon. Steinbach also closed out Big Ten play on a high note, scoring over 20 points in each of his final four games in the regular season.

USC vs. Washington Prediction and Pick

It’s tough to make much of this Trojans team with Baker-Mazara no longer in the picture, and USC went in the tank down the stretch of the regular season, losing seven games in a row. All but one of those losses (a one-point loss to Oregon) came by six or more points.

So, I don’t mind laying the points with the Huskies, who have taken care of business against USC so far in the 2025-26 season.

Washington already had a better offensive efficiency (66th) than USC (98th) per KenPom, and the Trojans have not scored more than 72 points in a game over their last six contests.

The Huskies are not a great shooting team (314th in 3-point percentage this season), but they are 92nd in opponent effective field goal percentage.

Against a short-handed USC offense, I think that’ll be enough for the Huskies to move to 3-0 against the Trojans this season.

Pick: Washington -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.