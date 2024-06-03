UW Basketball Team Will Play in Palm Springs Event
A lot of people from Seattle typically head for Palm Springs, California, when the winter season approaches and Danny Sprinkle's University of Washington basketball team will be no exception to this holiday exodus.
On Monday, the school announced the new-look Huskies will play on Nov. 28-29 in the second annual Acrisure Invitational in the desert, a four-team Thanksgiving week event held in the new 11,000-seat Acrisure Arena.
On Thanksgiving, the UW will open with Colorado State, a team it lost to 86-81 in Las Vegas last season. The Huskies will face either TCU or Santa Clara in the second outing. TNT Sports will broadcast the action. The four-day event also will involve women's games.
“We are excited to have creatively scheduled four full days of high quality men’s and women’s college basketball at Acrisure Arena,” co-tournament director Dan Shell said in a statement. “We are very grateful to our partners at Acrisure and Visit Greater Palm Springs who made this event possible, and for TNT Sports for jumping into this with us for the years to come to take this event to the next level. We think the Acrisure series of college basketball events will be among the best holiday events in the country.”
This bit of scheduling news comes after Joe Rothstein of CBS Sports reported last week that the Huskies will play Nevada early in the season on Saturday, Nov. 9, in Reno. This game represents the back end of a home-and-home series with the Wolf Pack. Nevada took an 83-76 win over the UW last November at Alaska Airlines Arena.
