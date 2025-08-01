UW Basketball Unveils 11-Game Non-League Schedule
For Danny Sprinkle's second season, the University of Washington basketball team will play 11 non-conference games, with six held at Alaska Airlines Arena -- and all but three coming inside the state borders.
The season will begin on Monday, Nov. 3, with a home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-25 in 2024-25), and this outing coming two weeks after the UW faces UNLV in an exhibition game in Montlake.
Why the schedule-makers didn't make that latter match-up the real thing on this schedule is unclear. The Vegas team typically is a better draw than most of the Huskies' non-conference opponents lined up.
On Thursday, Nov. 6, the Huskies host Denver (11-21), which has a new coach in Tim Bergstaser.
Giving the UW three games in six days, Sprinkle's team next heads to Texas to face Baylor (20-15) on a Sunday in Waco. Scott Drew's Bears complete this home-and-away series by coming to Seattle in 2026-27 for a game at Climate Pledge Arena downtown.
On Friday, Nov. 14, the Huskies head to Pullman to resume their cross-state rivalry with Washington State, a team they beat 89-73 last year at home.
Four days later, the UW hosts Southern (20-12) at Alaska Airlines Arena.
For Thanksgiving day, the Huskies will turn up in Palm Desert, California, to meet Nevada (17-16), a team that beat them 63-53 last year in Reno, in the Accenture Series.
On the following day, Sprinkle's guys meet either Colorado (14-21) or San Francisco (25-10) in the winner's or loser's brackets.
Following a pair of Big Ten games, the Huskies resume their non-conference play with four December outings, beginning with Southern Utah (12-14) on Saturday, Dec. 13.
On Friday, Dec. 19, Sprinkle's team heads to Climate Pledge Arena to take on Seattle University (14-18), which won last's year game 79-70.
Three days before the Christmas holiday on Monday, Dec. 22, the Huskies host San Diego (6-27), which is coached by Steve Lavin, the former UCLA and St. John's leader and in a serious rebuild.
The UW closes out the non-conference schedule with a home game against Utah (16-17) on Monday, Dec. 29. The Utes have former Husky assistant coach Raphael Chillious on their staff.
Should the Huskies end up playing Colorado earlier, they will face six former Pac-12 teams, along with Utah and WSU and fellow Big Ten members UCLA, USC and Oregon.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: