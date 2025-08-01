UW Basketball Unveils 11-Game Non-League Schedule

Inside The Huskies

Baylor, Nevada and Utah are featured opponents leading up to Big Ten slate.

The Huskies gather before plays resumes at Alaska Airlines Arena.
For Danny Sprinkle's second season, the University of Washington basketball team will play 11 non-conference games, with six held at Alaska Airlines Arena -- and all but three coming inside the state borders.

The season will begin on Monday, Nov. 3, with a home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-25 in 2024-25), and this outing coming two weeks after the UW faces UNLV in an exhibition game in Montlake.

Why the schedule-makers didn't make that latter match-up the real thing on this schedule is unclear. The Vegas team typically is a better draw than most of the Huskies' non-conference opponents lined up.

 On Thursday, Nov. 6, the Huskies host Denver (11-21), which has a new coach in Tim Bergstaser.

Giving the UW three games in six days, Sprinkle's team next heads to Texas to face Baylor (20-15) on a Sunday in Waco. Scott Drew's Bears complete this home-and-away series by coming to Seattle in 2026-27 for a game at Climate Pledge Arena downtown.

On Friday, Nov. 14, the Huskies head to Pullman to resume their cross-state rivalry with Washington State, a team they beat 89-73 last year at home.

Four days later, the UW hosts Southern (20-12) at Alaska Airlines Arena.

For Thanksgiving day, the Huskies will turn up in Palm Desert, California, to meet Nevada (17-16), a team that beat them 63-53 last year in Reno, in the Accenture Series.

On the following day, Sprinkle's guys meet either Colorado (14-21) or San Francisco (25-10) in the winner's or loser's brackets.

Following a pair of Big Ten games, the Huskies resume their non-conference play with four December outings, beginning with Southern Utah (12-14) on Saturday, Dec. 13.

 On Friday, Dec. 19, Sprinkle's team heads to Climate Pledge Arena to take on Seattle University (14-18), which won last's year game 79-70.

 

Three days before the Christmas holiday on Monday, Dec. 22, the Huskies host San Diego (6-27), which is coached by Steve Lavin, the former UCLA and St. John's leader and in a serious rebuild.

The UW closes out the non-conference schedule with a home game against Utah (16-17) on Monday, Dec. 29. The Utes have former Husky assistant coach Raphael Chillious on their staff.

Should the Huskies end up playing Colorado earlier, they will face six former Pac-12 teams, along with Utah and WSU and fellow Big Ten members UCLA, USC and Oregon.

