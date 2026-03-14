Husky Roster Review: It's Zoom's Basketball Team Now

This past season, coach Danny Sprinkle brought in a lot of guards to fortify his University of Washington basketball team.

A pair of USC guards who twice had shown up his Husky backcourt players the season before.

The Southern Conference Player of the Year.

A freshman point guard with a gold medal around his neck from international play.

An immediate question was how would Vazoumana "Zoom" Diallo respond to this sudden influx of competition.

To be sure, the 6-foot-4 sophomore playmaker from Tacoma, Washington, found himself coming off the bench when the season began and playing behind fellow sophomore Wesley Yates III and freshman JJ Mandaquit.

This arrangement lasted all of three games before Diallo, a 22-game starter the season before, began hearing his name announced over the public-address system during introductions once more, replacing Mandaquit in the lineup.

In a wildly inconsistent UW season, one in which his team finished 16-17 and eight of his teammates weren't able to finish it because of injury or discontent or both, Diallo was someone the Huskies could count on.

Dawg Pack fans let everyone know who their favorite player is. | Dave Sizer photo

He was one of just two guys who appeared in every game, with 2025 Southern League MVP Quimari Peterson the other.

He finished as the UW's second-leading scorer with a 15.7 average, trailing only freshman forward sensation Hannes Steinbach at 18.5, and outscoring all of those other imported guards.

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 16 on the Husky basketball roster -- examining what each scholarship and walk-on player did this past winter and whether he lived up to expectations.

Zoom Diallo always is in the middle of the action. | Dave Sizer photo

Diallo did just that.

He firmly established himself as one of two pillars for his UW team -- with the departing Steinbach the other and now likely headed for the NBA.

He noticeably improved the glaring weakness in his game, upping his 3-point shooting percentage from 18.2 percent to 31.5.

He scored 20 points or more on eight ocassions, topped by 26 in the second of three games against USC. he had three double-double outings in points and assists.

It was Diallo who took the last shot in the last game against Wisconsin, attempting to tie the score from behind the line and force overtime, only to have it hit back iron.

Yet the ball was in his hands.

This is Zoom's team now.

From A to Z in Montlake, it's all about Zoom.

Zoom Diallo usually is headed places in a hurry. | Dave Sizer photo

As the Huskies turn to a third season under Sprinkle's direction, this guy also known as Vazoumana, which has Greek origins, will be vital.

The tested-tough guard will be leaned on heavily to make something more progressive happen, such as a winning season, a 20-win record, and maybe even that elusive NCAA Tournament berth.

Zoom Diallo looks a little startled as he brings the ball up the floor. | Dave Sizer photo

While he's fearless in attacking the basket, he'll need to improve his 3-point shooting even more to show that he's making steady progress toward becoming an NBA player. His leadership traits are already emerging.

The other UW guards will have to defer to him to begin next season and maybe watch him take another big leap forward as their leader.