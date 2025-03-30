UW's Recently Departed Diomande Finds New Team
Dominique Diomande, who spent 16 games with the University of Washington basketball team but never played, apparently didn't hurt himself any with his inactivity.
On Saturday, the 6-foot-8 forward from Tours, France, committed to BYU, three days after leaving the Huskies.
It's still unclear why Diomande didn't hang around Montlake longer and what caused the disconnect that sent him into the transfer portal.
What comes next is whether or not he becomes the next Wesley Yates III -- someone who sits out a season at the UW, transfers and becomes an instant standout elsewhere, as Yates did at USC this past season.
What was confusing was Sprinkle said he would play Diomande right away if the newcomer showed he was ready to play, but that didn't happen.
Diomande, who competed as an amateur in the French pro leagues, received high marks from NBA scouts who saw him, singling out for his quickness.
In 26 games for ADA Blois in a U21 league, the 19-year-old Diomande averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field.
After committing last summer, he was a late arrival and a winter quarter enrollee, also for reasons unclear, and joined the Huskies as a non-scholarship player. He suited up for the final 12 games but never made it onto the floor.
Diomande was one of 10 players who've left the Huskies since the season ended, either using up eligibility, medically retiring or entering the portal.
As for his new team, BYU finished 26-10, advancing to the Sweet 16 round before losing to Alabama 113-88.
