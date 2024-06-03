UW Sees Big Things Possible in Ibekwe, OSU Transfer and Canadian Import
KC Ibekwe didn't play basketball until he was a ninth-grader in Coquitlam, British Columbia, in the eastern suburbs of Vancouver, 160 miles north of Montlake.
Transferring to the University of Washington this spring after two seasons at Oregon State, the 6-foot-10, 287-pound big man remains a teenager still learning the nuances of a game becoming more international all the time.
"He is only 19 years old," new UW coach Danny Sprinkle said of the Canadian, "and is only scratching the surface of how good he will be."
Ibekwe, whose nickname means "King of the City" and whose Nigerian first name is Favour, comes to the Huskies to boost a front line that will feature highly touted 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward Great Osobor, the Mountain West Player of the Year, formerly of Utah State and Montana State, and originally from London.
While the Huskies in recent seasons have utilized extra tall human beings up front in the departed 7-foot-1 Braxton Meah and before him 7-foot-4 walk-on Riley Soren, they've never been able to throw much weight around inside and paid for it.
One-time 6-foot-11, 250-pound Oregon transfer Franck Kepnang was going to change all that for the UW, but he hasn't been able to stay healthy. He went down with season-ending injuries in non-conference play in each of the past two Decembers.
Ibekwe has a chance to make a big difference for the Huskies as he gets comfortable playing alongside Osobor, Kepnang and others, according to his new coach.
"He is a legit 6-10 with a 7-6 wingspan who impacts the game on both ends," Sprinkle said.
In Coquitlam, Ibekwe initially learned the game at Centennial Secondary School, which more than 50 years earlier sent a 6-foot-10, 225-pound center named Lars Hansen to the Huskies. Hansen, who averaged 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds as a senior for an NCAA Tournament team in 1975-76, ultimately would share the front line with 7-foot-1, 250-pound James Edwards and both played in the NBA.
Hansen spent part of a season with the Seattle Sonics, getting into 15 games for the 1979 NBA championship team, before finishing up his pro basketball career in Europe.
Ibekwe twice played against the Huskies this past season and wasn't much of a factor. In Seattle, he started the game but got into foul trouble and played just 10 minutes, scoring 2 points in a 79-72 loss to the UW. In Corvallis, the same thing happened to him: more foul trouble, with just 2 points to his name, resulting in a 69-55 Oregon State defeat.
The Huskies are hoping with a better supporting cast Ibekwe will become a much more dominant player at Alaska Airlines Arena. He's one of 10 roster additions for the new coaching staff.
"KC adds great size and strength to the post position," Sprinkle said. "His rim protection and efficient shooting made him a valuable addition in the portal."
