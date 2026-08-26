UW Unveils Ho-Hum Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

Revealing its 11-game non-conference schedule, the University of Washington basketball team will face BYU in Hawaii, Baylor in downtown Seattle, Utah in Salt Lake City and a host of lower-level opponents at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Following a non-counting exhibition game against Washington State on Oct. 25, the Huskies open the season against Colgate on Monday, Nov. 2, in one of seven non-conference home games.

Not to be confused with the toothpaste, the visiting Raiders, from Hamilton, New York, and the Patriot League, come off an 18-15 season.

The UW next turns its attention to Mississippi Valley State at home a week later on Monday, Nov. 9. Don't expect a big turnout for that one -- the Delta Devils were 3-30 this past season.

A road game to Utah comes next, where the Huskies will play a return match on Saturday, Nov. 14, after hosting the Utes in Seattle last December. The Huskies won that one 74-65 while their former Pac-12 opponent went on to finish 10-22.

Former Husky Zoom Diallo dribbles over the W in Alaska Airlines Arena last season. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Danny Sprinkle's latest crew will end up facing two Utah-based teams in five days when Utah Tech visits Alaska Airlines Arena on Thursday, Nov. 19. The Trailblazers were 19-15 last season.

In what might be the best trip of the year anywhere, the Huskies head to Hawaii and the Southwest Maui Invitational to open against BYU at the Lahaina Civic Center on Monday, Nov. 23. These teams haven't played in 14 seasons.

The UW will play two more games in Maui on Tuesday and Wednesday through the winner's or loser's bracket, and finish up before Thanksgiving.

Following the holiday, Norfolk State visits Alaska Airlines Arena for a Sunday game on Nov. 29. The Spartans from Virginia come off a 15-17 record.

On Dec. 8, on a Tuesday, the Huskies host a third Utah team in a non-conference game, meeting Southern Utah for the second time in two seasons. The Thunderbirds, while compiling a 10-22 record, lost 105-69 to the UW last December.

The Huskies, after playing Baylor and losing 78-69 in Waco, meet the Bears in Seattle, but not on campus. The teams will play on Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Seattle Holiday Classic at Climate Pledge Arena. Seattle U and Washington State, no longer Husky opponents, will face each other in a second game.



The UW closes out its non-conference run with a home game against Ivy League opponent Cornell on Monday, Dec. 28. The Big Red finished 15-13 last season.

Tipoff times for games at Alaska Airlines Arena will be released at a later day.