Faasolo Shares In Changing Of The Guard

Everyone seems to have a definitive role, a certain responsibility, with this University of Washington football team, so it's always noticeable when someone steps out of his comfort zone and turns up elsewhere.

Such was the case for Soane Faasolo, a tackle almost exclusively throughout his four seasons with the UW, who dropped into a stance at right guard for the last hour of Saturday night's scrimmage in Husky Stadium.

Asked if this was an experimental move of some sort, UW coach Jedd Fisch said, no, it was a necessity.

All of a sudden, he was short of guards.

Starter Champ Taulealea left the scrimmage with an unspecified injury that will keep him out at least a few days.

Geirean Hatchett would have been the first option to replace him, especially since right guard was his job throughout the 2025 season.

Soane Faasolo hits John Mills during a blocking drill. | Dave Sizer photo

Hatchett started all 13 games at right guard; in fact, he was the only Husky lineman to open every outing last season.

Sam Houston State transfer Kolt Dieterich, according to Fisch, would have been another possibility, yet he's already filling in at center for Landen Hatchett.

So here's how this will unfold.

Geirean Hatchett, recovering from a biceps injury suffered during spring ball, was expected to be medically cleared on Sunday, his coach said.

He was hurt while playing center for brother Landen, whose return from a broken wrist is taken a little longer than envisioned.

Among the Hatchetts, Dieterich and now Taulealea, two of these guys will become starters while the other two will serve as reserves.

As for the 6-foot-8, 330-pound Faasolo, he'll figuratively get a note in his file for being a good soldier once more and will move back to tackle.

Ready or not, he's answered the call for his blocking services whenever or wherever the need.

Soane Faasolo looks for someone to hit against Eastern Michigan. | Skylar Lin Visuals

When Fisch took over the UW program in 2024, he installed Faasolo as a redshirt freshman as his starting left tackle to begin the season.

The East Palo Alto, California, product opened the first three games, stepped aside for Max McCree for the next four games and then replaced McCree once the other guy suffered a dislocated thumb on the first series against Iowa.

Last season, Faasolo served in a back-up role throughout as Carver Willis, Drew Azzopardi, John Mills and McCree pulled all of the tackle starts.

Meanwhile, Faasolo was urged to remake his body and get stronger, which he did for spring ball this past April.

He's a back-up tackle once more, except, of course, for those snaps he pulled at guard with the sun going down.