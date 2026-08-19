For UW's Kean, Better He Is, More Anonymous He Stays

Long snapper Ryan Kean plays a position for the University of Washington football team where the fan base simply doesn't know him unless he does something bad.

So far, so good following a season in Montlake -- he holds tightly on to his anonymity.

The 6-foot, 210-pound Kean from Corona, California, by way of Utah Tech has thrown the equivalent of 105 strikes in as many snaps covering field goals, extra points and punts after one season in Montlake.

On his first high school snap for his Centennial High School Huskies against powerhouse Mater Dei, he got it all of the bad stuff out of his system by launching ioneover his punter's head. Yet that was it.

“That was before I got serious about it and started training,” Kean said. “And then I never did that again. It’s happened before -- but not any time soon, not ever again.”

He's made this football chore as automatic as pulling on his helmet when not everyone gets off so lucky.

For four seasons, the Huskies relied on Jaden Green as their long snapper. He hiked the first one of his career against Oregon State over his punter's head in 2020 and the ball was blocked when a hurried kick took place and the Beavers returned the ball for a quick score.

Green could have been scarred for the rest of his career, but he made that his only mishap and had an exemplary UW career.

When Jedd Fisch took over in 2024 he was forced to use a pair of long snappers in Cameron Warchuck and Caleb Johnston on short and long snaps because neither guy could get comfortable doing both.

For last season, Fisch and his staff went out and found Kean in the transfer portal and he's been Highly reliable ever since.

"Honestly, the things I was looking for were the resources, the nutrition, all the facilities," he said of the UW. "I think I just needed more help developing there. Obviously, it's a premium program. Staying on the West Coast obviously is awesome, close to family."

Dylan Robinson (6) celebrates with Quentin Moore (88), Kade Eldridge (44) and Ryan Kean (33). | Dave Sizer photo

Kean is comfortable enough in being the dependable but unknown guy who delivers the football to punter Hunter Green and place-kicker Tyler Robles, his much more visible teammates each up for national awards.

Just recently, they were named to the Ray Guy Award and Lou Groza Award watch lists, respectively.

"My motivation is serving them well," he said.

After three seasons in the Big Sky at Utah Tech, Kean found himself drawn to coach Jedd Fisch's way of conducting football business.

"I just love the culture coach Fisch is building here," he said. "Ever since I've been here, he's done everything he said he was going to do."

The same goes for Kean.