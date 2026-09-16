On Wednesday, the ever-changing world of University of Washington basketball said welcome to Nevada transfer Tayshawn Comer, who officially signed his paperwork with the Huskies, and farewell to Croatian forward Boris Tisma.

The 6-foot-1 Comer, who had a 16-point game against the UW last season in a holiday tournament, will give Danny Sprinkle's team its fifth new guard and someone who will compete with USF transfer Ryan Beasley for the lead playmaker role.

As for the 6-foot-9 Tisma, who is 24, he couldn't obtain eligibility to play for the Huskies, according to a source. He committed to the UW in June.

The European player's failure to get into school opened up a 15th and final roster spot for Comer, an Indianapolis native who previously played his college ball for Eastern Kentucky, Evansville and Nevada.

“Tayshawn is a strong guard that loves defense and putting pressure on his opponent,” Sprinkle said in a prepared statement. “We’re really excited about his leadership and ability to influence practice and games with his effort and energy. He’s a gym rat, a winner and we’re excited for him to put on a Husky jersey.”

Playing for Evansville in 2025, new Husky guard Tayshawn Comer drives against Drake. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Comer played for a Steve Alford-coached team that finished 24-13 and advanced to the National Invitation Tournament. He averaged 11 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game for the Wolf Pack.

One of his outings last season was an 83-66 loss to the Huskies on Thanksgiving day in the Acrisure Holiday Classic in Palm Desert, California. Comer led his team with 16.

Tayshawn Comer (12) drives past Liberty guard Colin Porter during their NIT game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He joins a collection of new guards who include the 5-foot-11 Beasley, who Comer also played against last season; 6-foot-4 Parker Friedrichsen, a 3-point shooting specialist; 6-foot-4 Tristan Devers, who's from Australia; and 6-foot-7 Harun Zrno, a Bosnian who spent last season with Rutgers, and likewise played against the UW.

"His ability to get into the paint to create offense for himself and others will be a great asset this year, especially with the other guards that we have surrounding the shooters for this upcoming season," Sprinkle said of Comer.

Comer had a high game of 24 points on three occasions for Nevada against Washington State and Boise State. He had a 10-point assist game against Wyoming.

The Huskies will open the season against Colgate at Alaska Airlines Arena on Monday, November 2, eight days after facing WSU in an exhibition game.