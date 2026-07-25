UW, WSU Reportedly Will Discontinue Basketball Series

Apparently Marv Harshman just turned over in his grave, as did George Raveling and Hec Edmundson.

The Spokane Spokesman-Review has reported that the University of Washington and Washington State will discontinue their men's basketball series for the first time in 111 years, supposedly unable to reach an agreement on the annual rivalry game for the coming season.

The Spokane newspaper cited a source close to the situation in revealing the development. A UW spokesman, however, said the Husky schedule has not been finalized and could not verify the game won't be played.

So what's next on the chopping block, the football Apple Cup?

With nothing sacred anymore across college sports these days, with the advent of the transfer portal and NIL money and very few rules to abide by, tradition is taking a beating at nearly every turn.

Looking back, there were signs last season that this match-up might might not have future legs to it.

"To be truthful, it's a rivalry, [but] it wasn't that important to to keep it on the schedule," UW coach Danny Sprinkle said before facing the Cougars last November. "It's important to like a lot of other people."

If this cross-state game is suspended as suggested, this will mark the second Northwest basketball rivalry that the Huskies have let fall to the wayside.

When Sprinkle took over as UW coach for the 2024-25 season, he felt no need to preserve the annual UW-Gonzaga game, which had been decidedly one-sided in favor of the Zags.

The Huskies and Cougars will take a break after playing each other exactly 300 times, with the UW winning 189 of them. The Spokesman reported an exhibition game or scrimmage in October might take place, but not an official game.

From 1930 to 1954, the schools played each other four times a year -- and sometimes in four consecutive games.

Since then, the UW and WSU had played a home-and-home series each year with the exception of 1965, 1967, 2007 and 2013.

In 1965, the schools played four times in a season once more, and the schools split the games.

They met three times in 1967 because of a Far West Classic meeting, three times in 2007 because of a Pac-10 Tournament pairing and three times in 2013 because of Pac-12 Tournament match-up.

These schools first arranged a game in 1910, when the Huskies took a 13-9 victory in Pullman.

The last time they didn't play was in 1916, or halfway through World War I, when the UW had just a 14-game schedule that season..

These past two years, since the Huskies left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten and the Cougars had to fend for themselves, the teams played one a game a year. The UW won 89-73 in Seattle and 81-69 in the Palouse.