Well, His Name Is Courtland And The Floor Was His

He has a first name that suggests basketball player.

Courtland.

On Saturday, three days after his team showed up with zero energy and lost to last-place Penn State, the 6-foot-3 Muldrew took it upon himself to light a match under the feet of his University of Washington teammates and help guide them to a 69-57 victory over Minnesota.

In just his 13th appearance out of 26 outings, the Arkansas product came off the bench and put the Huskies ahead for good near the end of the first half.

He hit a fade-away jumper from the foul line. He stole the ball and scored. He led the fast-break and scored.

Muldrew patiently waited for his moment to appear -- which wasn't his strong suit when he first arrived to join Danny Sprinkle's UW basketball program. Waiting, that is.

"As crazy as it sounds, he's playing more under control," the coach said. "You can't imagine what he was like in the summer. He was like a Tasmanian Devil flying around."

Courtland Muldrew has a name that smacks of basketball. | Dave Sizer photo

Muldrew arrived in Montlake as a point-producer, as Arkansas' all-time leading high school scorer with 1,110 points.

Sprinkle insisted he become a defensive player, too, because of his speed. It was a matter of getting him under control while unleashing him.

"He's slowed own and he's starting to play with a little bit of pace," the coach said. "Fast, quick, fast quick. With his speed, he can do that."

For Muldrew, he initially was used this season as the fourth of four UW freshmen, behind 6-foot-11 power forward Hannes Steinbach, point guard JJ Mandaquit and swingman Jasir Rencher.

With Mandaquit and Rencher reacently lost for the season, he's had to step up and now there's no turning back for him to the end of the season.

Courtland Muldrew played 21 minutes against Minnesota. | Dave Sizer photo

His final stat line against the Gophers was 21 minutes, 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 of 4 shooting, and an assist, a steal and a block.

His defense will get him on the floor and his offense will keep him there.

"Guarding without fouling for a freshman, to come in and do that, it's hard," Sprinkle said.

Yet for Muldrew, he's figuring it out. He had a moment of basketball advancement against Minnesota.

His teammates credited him for getting them going to a much-needed and decisive win.

He celebrated by taking selfies with fans before leaving the floor.

The guy named Courtland was in his element, enjoying himself, establishing himself with the Huskies.

