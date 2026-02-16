Zoom Diallo Hit Replay And Didn't Like What He Saw

The automatic reaction would be to say the University of Washington basketball players weren't plugged in, weren't motivated enough or simply didn't care last week when they lost to last-place Penn State.

After all, how can you lose to a last-place team such as those Nittany Lions?

No one came away with anything positive to offer about the Huskies following that slog of a game. The online chatter wasn't kind. The media accounts were highly critical. It was almost as if the season stopped right there.

Zoom Diallo fires up a jumper against Minnesota. | Dave Sizer photo

Yet on Saturday night after beating Minnesota 69-57, Husky guard Zoom Diallo offered some insight as to how he felt about that jarring and uncomfortable setback, which was as downtrodden as its been for the UW this season.

"We watched it with the coach," Diallo said. "I watched the game twice when I went home, just to see where I messed up on not helping the team."

And his reaction?

"I felt a little bit of guilt," the kid called Zoom admited.

In the 63-60 loss, the 6-foot-4 sophomore guard experienced his worst shooting night of the season, hitting just 3 of 15 shot attempts, including missing both of his 3-pointers while scoring 8 points -- six under his season average.

He made just 2 of 4 free throws. He committed 5 turnovers. He had 3 assists.

However on Saturday, he was back in sync and as productive as ever against Minnesota. This time, he converted 7 of 8 shots, including his lone 3-point try, and both free throws in putting up 17 points.

He dropped his turnovers to 4 and upped his assists to 4.

"The one thing I learned about college is you have to move on," he said.

Zoom Diallo hit 7 of 8 shots against Minnesota. | Dave Sizer photo

Danny Sprinkle and his fellow coaches watched the game footage, as well, and felt sort of dumbfounded.

"It was hard," he said. "It was really hard for the staff. It was one of those when you watch it, it was how do we only score 60 points? We're right at the rim. We missed 17 layups. Like I've never had that as a coach since I've been in Division I."

The bounce-back game came against Minnesota with the Huskies (13-13 overall, 5-10) trotting out less manpower than at any time this season. They were down to just nine scholarship players, with sophomore forward Bryson Tucker out nursing an injured thumb.

"That's part of the game," Diallo said. "You just need five to go play."

At least five who are not digging deep to find energy that's not there.

