Where Former Husky Basketball Players Are Playing Elsewhere
Nate Calmese will be remembered as one of the great mistakes of the Mike Hopkins coaching era of University of Washington basketball -- with everyone convinced the 6-foot-2 guard could play except the now long departed Husky leader.
Calmese was the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year in 2023, averaging a team-best 17.7 points per game for Lamar.
This past season, he led all full-time Washington State players in scoring at 15.2 as a 33-game starter.
On Friday, it was revealed Calmese will join Wake Forest and the ACC, and play alongside former UW guard Mekhi Mason and no doubt find the hoop on a regular basis.
Once again someone explain why this proven point-maker warmed the bench in Montlake and appeared in just 16 outings in 2024?
Calmese drew a lot of transfer portal attention, reportedly narrowing his pursuers to Baylor, Florida State, St. John's and Villanova before choosing Wake Forest.
The roll call of one-time UW players who are on college basketball rosters elsewhere: Calemese and Mason, Wake Forest; Koren Johnson, Mississippi; guard Jase Butler, Colorado State; forward Wilhelm Breidenbach, Grand Canyon; forward Dominique Diomande, BYU; Tyler Linhardt, Idaho; and forward Samuel Aryibi, Utah Tech.
The 6-foot-2 Johnson spent two seasons at the UW -- named the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year and averaging 11.1 points in 2024 while largely coming off the bench -- and he teamed with Calmese. He started just 5 of 31 games and it probably should have been more, another reason Hopkins doesn't coach in Montlake any longer.
Johnson will try to resurrect his basketball career after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury and playing in only two games for Louisville, which finished 24-12 and advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
Still looking for a place to land are former Huskies forwards Tyler Harris and Christian King and center KC Ibekwe, all in the transfer portal.
Harris, a 27-game starter and 11.8 scorer for Danny Sprinkle, should receive plenty of attention.
To get the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington