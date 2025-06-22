Local Linebacker Lugolobi Just Visited UW -- Could He Flip Back?
Wassie Lugolobi and Kodi Greene, as former Eastside Catholic High School teammates, know each other well.
One was committed to the University of Washington and then flipped to Stanford, while the other was pledged to Oregon and reversed course to the UW.
Could they meet somewhere in the middle -- say, the middle of Mountlake Boulevard?
Lugolobi is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker from the Class of 2026 who turned up at the UW this weekend on an official visit, this after going through the same tap dance at Stanford two weeks ago.
What changed for him at each place this offseason is Huskies linebacker coach Robert Bala left to become co-defensive coordinator at Florida and one-time Cardinal head coach Troy Taylor got fired after Lugolobi gave his commitment to both schools.
So now what?
Here's where Greene, the 5-star offensive lineman who is considered the prize player of the UW recruiting class, comes into play.
Lugolobi and Greene sat together at the UW Spring Game and it wouldn't be the least surprising if the 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive tackle, now at Mater Dei High in the Los Angeles area, is giving the defensive player the hard sell to join him with the Huskies.
The linebacker, heading into his senior season at Eastside Catholic, is already a college-size linebacker, sporting dimensions similar to departed UW starters Carson Bruener and Alphonzo Tuputala.
The Huskies also have a new linebacker coach in Brian Odom, formerly of USC, Oklahoma and North Texas, since Lugolobi backed away from the UW.
Shoulde Lugolobi switch his allegience back to the hometown school this weekend, no one should be surprised by any of that. And, if he chooses to stick with Stanford and obtain the coveted education on top of football, that makes sense, too.
