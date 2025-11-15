Yates Is Great As Huskies Down WSU In Palouse

Inside The Huskies

Wesley Yates III spent an entire basketball season across the state at the University of Washington, when it was a Pac-12 member, but Washington State never encountered the guy because he was sidelined with a foot injury.

The Cougars know him now.

On Friday night, the 6-foot-4 sophomore guard from Beaumont, Texas, and USC transfer introduced himself to the cross-state rivals by scoring 15 of his game-high 26 points in the opening half to push the Huskies out to a big lead on the way to an 81-69 victory in Pullman.

Yates started next to Zoom Diallo for the first time in the Husky backcourt this season and they combined for 46 points. Diallo, another 6-foot-4 sophomore, came up with 20 points, which tied his career best scored against Rutgers last season.

The UW (3-1) trailed only in the opening minutes before Yates got going, supplying a pair of free throws and a dunk as his team went on a 12-2 tear to take control at 16-9 at seven and a half minutes into the game.

Yates had the Huskies up by 44-30 at halftime when he drained a 3-pointer right before the buzzer.

That gave him 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including 3 of 6 from behind the line at the beak. He finished with 9-for-16 shooting, 4 of 10 from 3-point range, and came up with 7 rebounds. Feisty, he also was called for a technical foul.

Yates had plenty of help early on as 6-foot-10 freshman Hannes Steinbach nearly had a double-double by the half, coming up with 10 points and 9 rebounds. The big German finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds, his third game in a row with a double-double.

With 6-foot-7 Indiana transfer Bryson Tucker out with a severe ankle sprain, Husky coach Danny Sprinkle opened with a three-guard lineup of Yates, Diallo and freshman JJ Mandaquit.

After taking a break, Yates didn't cool off one bit -- he just kept going. He hit a 3-pointer to open the second half, sank a pair of free throws and scored on a layin and the UW was up 55-34 just 17:54 into it.

The Cougars had one second-half run in them and cut the UW's 21-point lead to eight points on a couple of occasions inside the final five and a half minutes.

Besides Tucker, USC transfer Desmond Claude missed his fourth consecutive game as he recovers from a month-long ankle sprain.

The Huskies return to action on Tuesday night against Southern at Alaska Airlines Arena.

