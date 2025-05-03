10 Things to Know About the UW Defense From the Spring Game
If 15 spring football practices demonstrated anything, the University of Washington appears to have made a noticeable upgrade defensively -- even with five or six potential starters sitting out of Friday night's Spring Game.
The change of hands in defensive coordinator to former Purdue head coach Ryan Walters from the departed Steve Belichick provided early positive returns, with the Huskies demonstrating they can be much more turnover-minded in approach.
Yes, it's only spring ball, but the talent level among the pass rushers, tacklers and coverage people has grown as these guys have matured under Walters' direction and promising new guys have been added.
Here are 10 things we learned about the Husky defense coming out of the Spring Game:
1. 4 interceptions. Since two of the NFL's richest defensive backs in Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon left in 2021, this supposed DBU simply hasn't piled up a lot of turnovers. On Friday night, the Huskies came up with four interceptions, one each by cornerbacks Rylon Dillard-Allen and Elias Johnson and safeties Alex McLaughlin and CJ Christian.
Dillard-Allen, a freshman, had a 30-yard touchdown return. McLaughlin and Christian, transfers from Northern Arizona and Florida International, respectively, had 80- and 65-yard returns. Johnson, a redshirt freshman, made a diving grab.
For comparative purposes, the UW had 8 interceptions over 13 games in 2024 by five players and all of them are gone. Just one of those picks was made by a cornerback, Thaddeus Dixon, now at North Carolina.
2. Presley's Exit. Caleb Presley, the former UW corner who left and has transferred to San Jose State, publicly never gave a reason for exiting the program. Yet the Huskies' young collection of playmaking DBs in Rahshawn Clark, Ramonz Adams Jr., D'Aryhian Clemons, Dillard-Allen and Johnson, all freshmen or redshirt freshmen, might have had something to do with it.
3. Bryce Butler. This 6-foot-5, 315-pound junior defensive tackle from Canada, Toronto specifically, quietly went about his business this spring establishing himself up front. He played in just four games last season. He's in the middle of the rotation now.
On Friday, Butler, a former Kansas JC player, broke through to crash into freshman quarterback Dash Beierly and cause Dillard-Allen's pick-6. Earlier, he pulled down speedy running back Adam Mohammed with a diving tackle.
4. Long Distance. McLaughlin, the Northern Arizona newcomer and a first-team All-Big Sky selection last season, went 80 yards with his interception -- and it would have been 100 had he not been pulled down by running back Jordan Washington, possibly the team's fastest player.
This aggressive and instinctive player, who also had a pass break-up on Friday, might not let anyone get in his way in securing a starting role in the fall.
5. MVP Spring. Clark, a redshirt freshman making a strong bid to start at nickelback, didn't have an interception on Friday, leaving him with 7 for the spring. Yet he had a crushing hit on walk-on receiver Jace Burton to separate him from the ball and recovered a fumble by freshman tight end Austin Simmons.
His Husky coaches suggested on Friday that Clark might have had an MVP performance more than anyone during the spring.
6. Study Hall. That player behind the glasses, looking studious as he watched the Spring Game from the sideline, was freshman linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale. He's the Huskies' most highly regarded recruit who's been in recovery from a high school knee injury and should be ready to play in the fall.
7. Raising Arizona. Of the new wave of Fisch players brought in from Tucson, only defensive lineman Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei was able to take part in everything this spring, with his past Arizona and new UW teammates in linebacker Jacob Manu and cornerback Tacario Davis either out or slowed by injuries.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Uiagalelei, a 12-game starter as an Arizona edge last season, had a tackle for loss and a touch sack on Friday.
8. Deven vs. Demond. Sophomore linebacker Deven Bryant closed out a successful spring for him by showing off his foot speed again running down UW quarterback Demond Williams Jr. for a 5-yard loss in the first half of the Spring Game.
9. Wagner's Guys. Former Seahawks linebacker great Bobby Wagner, now with the Washington Commanders, showed up to watch his nephews, edge rusher Isaiah Ward and linebacker Anthony Ward, finish up their spring. On one play, Isaiah Ward raced in to overwhelm Beierly, the freshman QB, and emphatically swat down his pass attempt.
10. Kick Start. Isaiah Ward got a chance to kick an extra point to lighten up the festivities, same as running back Jonah Coleman. Coleman made his and did a celebratory back flip. Ward slunk away after botching his.
