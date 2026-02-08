JP Losman Is Huskies' QB Resource Behind The Scenes

JP Losman was a first-round NFL draft pick. A starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. Someone who shared the same backfield with Marshawn Lynch early on. Briefly a Seattle Seahawk. A football journeyman, no less.

If they made a movie about him, Losman would be portrayed by Keanu Reeves, who's already been in a couple of Hollywood movies in his career in which he played a quarterback character -- The Replacements, Point Break.

Johnny Utah, meet Jonathan Paul Losman.

For now, Losman, 44, is a guy behind the scenes for the University of Washington football team, an offensive quality control coach, someone continually tapped for his quarterback acumen in Montlake.

"I asked JP to continue and his role evolved," said Husky coach Jedd Fisch, who first encountered Losman when they were both with the Seahawks in 2010. 'We put him on the road recruiting."

Bills quarterback JP Losman (7) directs traffic in a 2006 game against Minnesota. | Imagn Images

It's no coincidence that the UW has gone in big for a quarterback in the current 2027 class, pursuing Caden Jones of Irvine, California; Sione Kaho of Tacoma; Peter Bourque of Marion, Massachusetts, and Will Mencl of Chandler, Arizona, and seeing who comes to town.

All four are 4-star prospects.

"I thought it was important he got on the road and started meeting quarterbacks of the future," Fisch said.

What Losman can share with these guys is he was a beach kid from Venice, California, who originally signed with UCLA and didn't like it.

Quarterback Sione Kaho shares a moment with JP Losman, former NFL QB and now UW staffer. | UW

He transferred to Tulane, where he threw for 6,754 yards and 60 touchdowns.

He went to Buffalo with the No. 22 overall pick in 2004, as the fourth quarterback taken behind Eli Manning, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger.

He broke his leg in his first training camp when cornerback Troy Vincent crashed through and hit him.

Demond Williams Jr. slaps hands with former NFL QB JP Losman. | Skylar Lin Visuals

He started 33 of 45 NFL games in which he played and threw for 6,271 yards and 30 scores.

He's bounced around some of the biggest college programs, looking to move up, before ending up at the UW.

"He did a great job in building relationships at Oklahoma in the recruiting world and was at Clemson when they brought in Trevor Lawrence," Fisch said.

Starter Demond Williams Jr. and the other young QBs on the Husky roster have ready access to him at all times and his catalog of signal-calling experience accrued at multiple levels.

They all want to be first-round draft picks and Losman has been there, done that.

"i think there is great value for them to have someone to talk to," Fisch said.

