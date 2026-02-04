Demond Williams Jr. Addresses His Transfer Portal Dalliance

On transfer portal signing day, the University of Washington football team on Wednesday trotted out coach Jedd Fisch and five returning players in a senior, a junior, a sophomore, a freshman and a transfer addition.

It was noteworthy that this was Demond Williams Jr.'s first media interaction since the quarterback shocked everyone by announcing he would enter the portal only to reverse him, temporarily causing a program crisis in Montlake.

One of the first questions was directed at him, presented ever so gently and broaching his previous indecision, and a very contrite Williams said he appreciated the inquiry.

"Everybody gets bad advice at times," he said, seated at a front table in a team meeting room. "We're all human we all make mistakes. At the end of the day, I'm super blesed to be here with all my brothers and my coaches."

While he shared that thought, sopohomore offensive guard John Mills, seated to the left of Williams, nodded his head affirmatively.

Asked what went into his change of heart, the quarterback, who started all 13 games last season and led the Huskies to a 9-4 record, didn't have to ponder the question at all. Obviously, he'd been thinking about what he was going to say when asked.

"I'm at the University of Washington and i'm so happy to here," Williams said. "Just the family aspect of being here and staying here and understanding this is where I'm meant to be and this is where God has placed me. "

While not necessarily asked for an apology, Williams still seemed to offer one as he looked out at the modest media crowd before him, thinned down no doubt because of the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl run and the drain on journalism resources.

"I appreciate the whole community," he said. "I appreciate all my brothers on this team and all my teammates and my coaches for accepting me back. and being able to come in here and being able to lead the team to [meet] all the expectations."

If there was part of this exchange that didn't get any traction, Williams was asked if LSU was the invasisve school that tried to pry him away from the Huskies. He had a two-word answer.

"No comment," Williams said.

