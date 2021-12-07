Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon, Jaxson Kirkland, Race Porter, Tuli Letuligasenoa, Jackson Sirmon, Terrell Bynum, Luke Wattenberg

    3 Huskies Voted to First Unit of League's All-Pac-12 Team

    Jaxson Kirkland, Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon honored by vote of the coaches.
    Author:

    Showing once more how the University of Washington football team had plenty of talent this past season but little to show for it, the Pac-12 coaches voted offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland and cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon to the first unit of their all-conference team. 

    On Tuesday, the 6-foot-7, 310-pound Kirkland from Vancouver, Washington, was a repeat selection as a Husky left tackle, and one of six league players who were honored on the first team again. 

    McDuffie from Westminster, California, moved up from last year's second team and Gordon from Mukilteo, Washington, jumped all the way from honorable-mention accolades to the top defensive 11 this time.

    The coaches placed UW punter Race Porter on their second team, while wide receiver Terrell Bynum, defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa, running back Sean McGrew, linebacker Jackson Sirmon and center Luke Wattenberg were named honorable mention.

    Wattenberg was a repeat honorable-mention choice while the five other Huskies were first-time recipients to the coaches' team.

    Kirkland, McDuffie and Gordon each have college eligibility remaining but are expected to enter the NFL draft in April. Porter and Wattenberg are graduating seniors. Bynum, Letuligasenoa and Sirmon each are expected to return as UW players in 2022.

    The league's All-Pac-12 football team can be accessed here

    Pro Football Focus picked 7 Huskies to its All-Pac-12 team.

    WestCoastCFB has 3 UW players on its All-Pac-12 first team

    Trent McDuffie is one of three UW first-unit All-Pac-12 selections.
