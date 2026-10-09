3 Husky Objectives for Beating Iowa

Approaching the halfway point of this season, the University of Washington Huskies often have been half a football team.

They could pass, but couldn't run.

They could play defense, but didn't have much to show for on offense.

Because of it, the UW (3-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) has a near break-even record as it prepares to face 20th-ranked Iowa (4-1, 1-1) on a chilly Friday night at Husky Stadium.

Heading into game six on the schedule, Jedd Fisch's team has a real chance to get whole again because of two players.

Landen Hatchett and Hank Brown.

Hatchett stands to play again at center and settle down a disjointed O-line after missing nine games over two seasons with a broken wrist.

For the Hawkeyes, their starting quarterback is expected to sit this one out with a shoulder strain, according to multiple reports.

The way the UW sees it, now is the time for everyone to heal up and share in more definitive success that was envisioned when the season began.

Three things to consider before the sun goes down at Husky Stadium:

Freshman edge rusher Ramzak Fruean has just a half sack so far. It's time for. him to turn up the pressure. | Dave Sizer photo

1. THE HECK WITH IT

As kickoff nears, the Huskies will send their defense after quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski, known as Heck, who is Iowa's back-up to Brown.

He's 5-foot-11 and 201 pounds, or roughly the same size as Demond Williams Jr.

Hecklinski has appeared in six games over three seasons for Wake Forest and Iowa, and never started before.

The UW will try to beat the Heck out of him.

NEW: Iowa will start QB Jeremy Hecklinski at Washington tonight, @PeteNakos reports.



Hank Brown is dealing with an upper-body injury.https://t.co/1VxRr6YZb4 pic.twitter.com/JfpNEEmp6i — On3 (@On3) October 9, 2026

Should he get the call as the No. 1 guy as reported, the UW needs to send everyone and their friends after him, specifically edge rushers Ramzak Fruean and Jacob Lane.

The Huskies have just a pair of sacks in their last two games combined. On the season, Fruean has a half sack, Lane none. Heck would present the opportunity for everyone to pad their totals to a far more respectable amount.

2. DRAW THE LINE

The one thing that was fairly obvious when the Huskies played and lost 40-16 at Iowa in 2024 was the Hawkeyes were so much more physical than them. Taller, heavier, stronger.

Here's a chance to see how much muscle the guys from Montlake have put on in the 24 months since these teams last played.

Hatchett made his first career start at left offensive guard in that previous match-up at Iowa City. Expected to be cleared for this meeting after a broken wrist has cost him nine games over two seasons, it's almost as if he's a sophomore again.

He could be one of four different offesive-line starters for the UW, which needs to shake things up after giving up 12 sacks in the last two outings.

The Huskies average 109 yards rushing per game. They should aim for 150 or more, which would be a season high. Time to get physical.

The UW-Minnesota game was treated to a fireworks display during its late-night game. | Dave Sizer photo

3. KEEPING EVERYONE'S INTEREST

For their past two home games, the Huskies have seen surprisingly large gaps of empty seating, which had to be somewhat disturbing, especially for an athletic department continually scrambling for revenue.

Making its first appearance in Seattle in 63 years, Iowa will present an attractive opponent for people to come out and see at Husky Stadium.

However, should the UW lose this one, interest in this season likely will show a huge drop-off. The best alternative, as Al Davis used to say, is just win, baby.