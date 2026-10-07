Jeron Jones Turns Up on Big Ten Availability List

It appears the University of Washington football team will be down a defensive back against Iowa, with freshman Jeron Jones turning up as "doubtful" on the Big Ten availability list released on Tuesday.

Also, center Landen Hatchett -- in spite of coach Jedd Fisch's insistence he would be shocked if Hatchett doesn't play -- turned up as questionable on the conference report.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Jones started three of the Huskies' first five games, opening the season opener against Washington State at nickelback and against Eastern Washington and USC at cornerback.

Neither coach Jedd Fisch nor Ryan Walters mentioned that Jones was injured in their weekly media briefings. The nature of his ailment or when it happened hasn't been shared publicly.

Washington CB Jeron Jones doubtful for the game against Iowa on Friday.



Initial availability report: pic.twitter.com/yxsLgPr0St — Nick Lemkau (@nicklemkaucfb) October 7, 2026

Jones currrently ranks fifth on the team in tackles with 19 and has an interception and 2 pass break-ups.

His ability to play multiple positions and grasp coverage schemes right away earned him the right to get on the field and into the lineup on game day for the Huskies without having to wait.

With a short week before Friday night's game against Iowa, the Huskies have just a Wednesday practice to determine whether Hatchett, recovering from a broken wrist, can play for the first time this season.

On Monday, coach Jedd Fisch suggested there could be new faces in four of the five starting offensive-line positions, when considering Hatchett was on the mend and John Mills could be made the left tackle starter by moving over from left guard.

Offensive-line coach Michael Switzer and Fisch said the five best linemen would start following auditions held on Wednesday.

With the potential for guys changing roles, only right offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi was a sure bet to start in his usual position.

The UW (3-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) will face Iowa on Friday night at Husky Stadium with kickoff at 6 p.m.