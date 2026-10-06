Huskies Unsure Who Will Quarterback Iowa
In his Tuesday media briefing, University of Washington defense coordinator Ryan Walters was asked about Iowa's top two quarterbacks, who are markedly different in size, and whether he would game plan differently for each one.
This was early afternoon in front of a handful of media members and neither Walters nor the person posing the question knew at the time what was happening in Iowa City.
At that moment, Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz revealed that starting quarterback Hank Brown had suffered a mild shoulder strain in a 31-14 loss to Ohio State and was questionable for Friday night's game at Husky Stadium.
Which means Walters might not have to concern himself at all with the 6-foot-4, 218-pound Brown and instead direct his attention to the much shorter back-up, 5-foot-11, 201-pound Jeremy Hecklinski.
'Based on what I know thus far, it'd be foolish to say he is starting," Ferentz said of Brown. "If he does, great."
Husky cornerbacks Dylan Robinson and Manny Karnley, start your engines.
The tale of the Iowa quarterback tape goes as follows:
Brown is a former Auburn signal-caller from Nashville, Tennessee, who, while starting all five Iowa games this season, hasn't played much in four seasons at his two schools -- 13 games combined with 7 starts to date.
In his career, he's completed 123 of 197 passes for 1,474 yards and 12 touchdowns with 5 interceptions.
He comes off a somewhat inaccurate outing against Ohio State in which he connected on just 12 of 27 passes for 152 yards and no scores.
If Brown can't play, this turns everyone's attention to the shorter Hecklinski, a former Wake Forest player originally from Marietta, Georgia.
He's appeared in six career games and never started. He has career passing totals of 20-for-34 for 216 yards for a TD with one pass theft.
UW safeties Alex McLaughlin and Rylon Dillard-Allen, try and control yourselves.
Brown hadn't really played much at all until this season, previously starting two games at Auburn in 2024 and none for the Hawkeyes last year.
He does have one gold star on his personal ledger after leading Iowa to a come-from-behind 20-19 victory over Michigan in Ann Arbor. He was good on 21 of 35 passes for 227 yards and 2 touchdowns that day.
Hecklinski, for that matter, drew some snaps against Ohio State last weekend and was 5-for-5 for 67 yards, so he's been warmed up recently.
Either way, the Huskies will be facing a less than 100 percent Iowa QB or his back-up trying to calm his nerves come Friday night.
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Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.