3 Husky Objectives for Beating Michigan State

If this University of Washington football season hasn't been disappointing enough, a loss at Michigan State on Saturday afternoon likely sends the Huskies to new depths.

A negative outcome in East Lansing most assuredly guarantees the UW a second losing season in the past three years and no bowl bid for the first time since 2021.

That's because the Huskies (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) aren't going to beat ninth-ranked Indiana (8-1, 5-1) at home or No. 16 Oregon (6-3, 4-2) in Eugene to close out the season.

So with the postseason on the line, it's do-or-die for Jedd Fisch's guys at Michigan State, which has moved the kickoff to 2:30 p.m. PT, more than an hour back, because the UW was a late arrival because of Friday's travel shutdown.

The prospects of a second losing record for this coach carries a lot of implications, too.

Since Don James began his Husky football empire 51 years ago, just one UW leader has incurred more than one losing record -- Tyrone Willingham, who finished under water in each of his four sorry seasons in charge in 2005-2008.

Steve Sarkisian suffered through just one losing season in Montlake, as did Jimmy Lake and Keith Gilbertson.

There's a lot on the line in terms of coaching reputation and program progress for Fisch with this game.

Following are three things that need to happen for the Huskies to emerge with a victory:

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

1. LEAN ON LIMAR

The Huskies brought in Oregon transfer Jayden Limar as a physical running back to counterbalance all of the speed guys on the roster. A dislocated elbow scuttled those plans early on. However, against Penn State, Limar had runs of 15 and 17 yards while bouncing off tacklers and finished with nine carries for 66 yards while limited in runs.

Against Michigan State, put it on Limar's back to move the sticks. Give him at least 15 carries, which would be a season high. Get him to 100 yards and this most certainly would lead to a positive outcome.

2. DON'T FORGET BROWN

If quarterback Demond Williams Jr. struggles, as he has been prone to do all season, Fisch needs to be willing to go to his bullpen and Elijah Brown rather than suffer through his starter's subpar play.

Brown has shown he can provide a steady hand. Yet his coach only turns to him when a Williams rib injury makes it necessary. How about inserting him for a spark if needed?

Elijah Brown rolls out looking for a receiver in the Iowa game. | Dave Sizer photo

3. INTERCEPT THE FOOTBALL

The Husky secondary had three interceptions at Nebraska the weekend before last, but none against Penn State.

Considered among the nation's top secondaries at times with 12 pass thefts this season, the UW should have at least one per game. Nothing less.