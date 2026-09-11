3 Husky Objectives for Utah State

Yes, the penalties were disturbing, the running back injuries unsettling and the two-touchdown margin of victory hardly what was expected.

Yet the most startling thing about the University of Washington football team's season-opening 24-10 victory over Washington State in the Apple Cup was the stark admission that the offensive line didn't come out and scare anyone.

In particular, the Huskies' feeble attempt at scoring from fourth-and-one at the goal line -- make that closer to a half a yard -- on the final play of the opening half.

UW coach Jedd Fisch threw down his headset and offensive-line coach Michael Switzer didn't try to hide anything in later describing Jayden Limar getting stuffed short of the end zone because there wasn't a push up front..

"It was very, very disappointing -- it's embarrassing," Switzer said.

The good news for the Huskies is they have another game against Utah State on Saturday at home in which to regain some of their swagger and redeem themselves with their critical fans following their debut appearance.

Here are three suggested quick fixes for the local eleven:

1. BEAT UTAH STATE BADLY

The Huskies have faced this former Mountain West turned Pac-12 team on three previous occasions and won by 45-0 in 1904, 53-12 in 1998 and 31-17 in 2015. That's an average winning margin of 33.3 ;points per outing.

This Utah State entry comes off its own disappointing Week 1 showing -- the Aggies lost to the Big Sky's Idaho State 29-17, not exactly the stuff that a Group of 6 team is made of.

The UW, which is favored by 26.5 to 27.5 points, needs to show no mercy in putting some hurt on this Bronco Mendenhall -coache team at Husky Stadium.

2. PRODUCE A 100-YARD RUSHER

Much has been made of the tepid ground game the Huskies put on display before losing its top two running backs to long-term injuries against WSU.

With basically what amounted to an in-season tryout, the UW went looking this week for its fourth different starting running back in five games over two seasons.

The top choices appear to be Troy transfer Trey Cooley and freshmen Brian Bonner Jr. and Ansu Sanoe. The best way to bounce back from the backlash aimed at the running game is to produce a 100-yard rusher.

Logan George and his fellow edge rushers huddle during the Apple Cup opener. | Dave Sizer photo

3. CUT THE PENALTIES IN HALF

After ringng up a dozen penalties for a 130-yard mark off in the Apple Cup, the UW needs to cut its infractions in half. Eliminate the 15-yarders, specifically the late hits and unsportsmanlike conduct infractions.

For a Saturday at least, it's time for the Huskies to turn into Boy Scouts and help their opponents up off the ground, pat them on the backs and compliment them on their effort in a game for which the other guys should lose by four touchdowns.