3 Observations from Michigan State Win

No ceremony was held, no promises made, nothing of substance done to commemorate the moment.

Yet the University of Washington football team won its sixth game of the season and qualified for a bowl game -- and this was a big deal.

While not making the College Football Playoff will get some people fired, especially after 24 invitations are handed out beginning next year, any self-respecting Power 4 program at least needs to make it to the postseason to demonstrate it's a serious player.

Consider it done in East Lansing, Michigan.

A bowl game is one of our three observations from the UW's 21-14 victory over Michigan State on Saturday night on a confusing weekend, especially for a team such as the Huskies trying to travel across three time zones:

1. GOING BOWLING

The Huskies (6-4 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) will play in a bowl game for the fifth consecutive season and, according to the experts, they likely will end up either in the Sun Bowl in Texas or the Independence Bowl in Louisiana, with a slight chance of them turning up in the Poinsettia Bowl in Southern California.

Making it to the postseason was imperative for Jedd Fisch's coaching staff to show that some progress has been made in what's been a disappointing season.

Fisch can spin it however he wants -- from injuries to youth -- but he had two-thirds of his starters returning, including his quarterback, and a schedule made to order to pile up a significant number of wins, but there's been a falloff.

No one questions the talent in Montlake, rather the program's motivation seems to wander at times.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

2. SECOND-HALF D

If only the Husky defense could put together four quarters in a game like they've handled the last two periods in each of the past three outings.

Counting Saturday's game at Michigan State, the UW has outscored the other side 40-3 in the third and fourth quarters over a month's time. They've given up 42-yard field goal to Nebraska's John Hohl. That's it.

For the season, the Huskies have outscored their opponents 133-70 in the second half. They've permitted seven touchdowns and eight field goals after intermission.

They've been outscored by just two of their 10 opponents beyond the break -- 7-6 by Utah State and 15-7 by USC.

Huskies offensive linemen Geirean Hatchett (56) and Drew Azzopardi (74) greet family or friends at Michigan State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. LINE DANCING

The starting Husky offensive line just never stays the same for long. This past weekend, Geirean Hatchett took over as the No. 1 right offensive guard in place of Champ Taulealea after five consecutive weeks as the back-up or a reserve center. Both guys played against the Spartans, but Hatchett drew the majority of snaps this week.

Senior left offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi remains the only Husky offensive lineman who has started all 10 games this season at the same position.

John Mills and Kolt Dieterich likewise have started all 10 games, but done so by bouncing between two postions as first-teamers. Mills has played left tackle and left guard, while Dieterich has handled center and left guard.