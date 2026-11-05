Injuries Still Could Reshuffle 2 of 5 Husky OL Spots

While standout safety Alex McLaughlin is deemed questionable but expected to play in Saturday's game against Penn State, coach Jedd Fisch said he is far less certain about the state of his University of Washington offensive line.

The coach could be missing up to two of his five starters in center Kolt Dieterich and right offensive guard Champ Taulealea, who are questionable after last weekend's physical outing against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

"These guys got pretty dinged up in the Nebraska game," Fisch said.

The big issue with them is seventh-year senior Geirean Hatchett typically would replace each guy, and in fact shared both of those positions in Lincoln, but he naturally can't step in for them at the same time.

If the Huskies are without Dieterich and Taulealea against the Nittany Lions, Fisch said Hatchett will start at center for the first time in his career and Soane Faasolo would open at right guard for the first time with the Huskies.

Hatchett would become the UW's third starting center this season, following Dieterich and younger brother Landen Hatchett, the latter out for the season with a neck injury.

Soane Faasolo looks for someone to hit against Eastern Michigan in 2024. | Skylar Lin Visuals

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Hatchett has started 20 times in his UW career, but all as a right offensive guard, including three times early this season.

The 6-foot-8, 320-pound Faasolo has four career starts in his four UW seasons, all at left tackle in 2024. He hasn't opened a game for the Huskies since he took the field against Indiana back then. This season, he has seen mostly special-teams duty.

"Soane has started games and played in a lot of games for us," Fisch said. "So he would be the first who would go at guard for us."

Champ Taulealea and Kodi Greene have a running debate at the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

The 6-foot-5, 340-pound Taulealea is dealing with a shoulder injury, the coach said, while Dieterich has multiple issues, one of which was him limping badly during the Cornhuskers game.

Fisch also said that redshirt freshman Jake Flores, who has two mop-up appearances in his Husky career, is a possibility to play at guard if needed.

McLaughlin, who was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his Nebraska performance, has a shoulder problem, according to Fisch.

"I think Alex will be ready to go," he said.

After transferring from Northern Arizona last year, McLaughlin has started 21 games without a miss.

He comes off likely his best outing as a Husky with a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown to wrap up the 17-10 victory over Nebraska, giving him his third defensive score since coming to Montlake.

Dieterich has started every game this season, six at center and two at left offensive guard. Taulealea has started five games.