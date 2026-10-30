Williams Deemed Probable for Nebraska, But No Word on Role

Demond Williams Jr. went from questionable to probable on Thursday for this weekend's University of Washignton football game at Nebraska, but that still didn't answer the big question.

The Big Ten availability list didn't reveal what everyone wants to know: will the Huskies return Williams to his starting quarterback role or make him watch Elijah Brown lead the offense for the second consecutive game?

Eariler in the day, UW coach Jedd Fisch spent a few minutes on a media conference call, but he wasn't pressed about his decision after telling everyone he would keep this information sealed until game time for Saturday night's match-up in Lincoln.

After suffering a rib fracture against Iowa, Williams hasn't taken a UW game snap in 20 days.

He sat out the second half of the Iowa game, dressed but watched Brown lead the Huskies past Purdue 38-26 the weekend before last and he and his teammates lately have dealt with their bye week.

Washington’s Thursday availability report: QB Demond Williams Jr.’s availability upgraded to probable. Same with RB Jayden Limar. pic.twitter.com/mXOrBSMGkt — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) October 30, 2026

Again, the argument is whether to use Brown because he's played six quarters of productive football, throwing 6 touchdown passes over that time.

Or return the team to Williams, who started 21 consecutive games over three seasons and seen much better days than the ones to open this season, where he has had a performance fall-off, with his coaches hoping his time off has helped him get back on track.

Regardless of who gets the nod, the Husky quarterback will be hard-pressed to get his team through this one.

A sellout 85,458 crowd awaits. Trusted center Landen Hatchett has been lost for the season once and for all with a neck injury. The Cornhuskers (5-2 overall, 2-1) are a fairly decent team this season with that homefield advantage.

Also, the Big Ten report is not always up to date and accurate.

Case in point, freshman edge rusher Ramzak Fruean was listed out of action on Wednesday, yet Fisch said at midday Thursday that Fruean had progressed in his rehabilitation to the point he would likely play but not start.

Yet on the Thursday report, the first-year was player listed as out again.