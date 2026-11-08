3 Observations from Penn State Loss

Nine games into what's become a forgettable season, this University of Washington football team clearly is a disappointment.

Yes, injuries have been a factor.

Likewise, too many freshmen have become starters.

Then there's veteran center and team captain Landen Hatchett, who played just a game and a half.

Add it all up, and Jedd Fisch's program has notably regressed this season, which is a first for him with one of his teams in his six years as a college coach.

In losing to Penn State 28-25, the Huskies already have reached four losses, which was their season total in 2025.

All of which leads us to the following three observations -- sorry, if they're a bit harsh -- with the season at its three-quarter mark:

1. HUSKY DEFENSE IS OVERRATED

Some of the boasts made before the season began about this UW defensive unit still echo randomly through Husky Stadium.

Ryan Walters is the best defensive coordinator in the nation. Cornerback Dylan Robinson is a first-round draft pick walking around. This attack-minded unit will be flush with takeaways.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters shows his emotion during the Penn State game. | Dave Sizer

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Granted, the UW defenders recently held Nebraska to 10 points and a touchdown. Yet the better teams in the Big Ten thoroughly have embarrassed these guys this season and readily exposed their weaknesses.

The Huskies notably are a poor tackling team, especially when compared to how the linebackers from teams such as Penn State and Iowa do it. Against the Nittany Lions, Walters' guys were atrocious when it came to wrapping up.

The most disturbing UW defensive stat on Saturday: zero takeaways.

2. WHAT HOMEFIELD ADVANTAGE?

Why these guys haven't been more ready to play at Husky Stadium this season has been downright inexcusable. Even during a break-even season, Montlake should be sacred ground. Instead, it's almost been as if these UW players opened the doors, invited thieves into the house and told them to take everything.

It wasn't that long ago that the Huskies put together a 22-game home winning streak over parts of four seasons through last year. Before that, they captured 16 consecutive home games from 2016 to 2019.

Fisch's guys currently have a three-game losing streak at Husky Stadium, with a strong possibility defending champion Indiana will make it four in two weeks. Something like this hasn't happened since 2021, when that UW team dropped four consecutive outings at home, five overall, while coach Jimmy Lake got fired at midseason and the season came apart.

Ramzak Fruean looks a little discouraged during the Penn State game. | Dave Sizer

3. THIS IS A MEDIOCRE TEAM

With a 5-4 record, the Huskies are down to a road trip to Michigan State, a home game against defending national champion Indiana and a season-ender at rival Oregon, which at first glance looks like they're headed for a 1-2 stretch and a 6-6 regular-season finish.

This is how Fisch's first UW team finished up, and then went under .500 when adding in a Sun Bowl loss to Louisville. It's possible this same scenario could happen again. Just the other day, someone predicted the Huskies would end up in El Paso once more for its bowl game. If there's a postseason game.