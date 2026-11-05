McLaughlin Appears on Big Ten Availability List

On Tuesday afternoon, Alex McLaughlin looked healthy enough as he walked in to the University of Washington football main team meeting room and spoke with media members about the Nebraska game.

More than 24 hours later, the UW strong safety and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week turned up as questionable on the conference availability list for Saturday's game against Penn State at Husky Stadium -- putting him at risk of missing his first football outing in 22 held while he's been with the team.

Apparently something happened to him at practice later that afternoon unless it was a lingering issue. The Big Ten injury report doesn't provide details. It will be left to coach Jedd Fisch to explain things when he participates in a conference call with the media on Thursday afternoon.

Knowing McLaughlin, however, he more than likely won't be sitting out against the Nittany Lions (4-4 overall, 1-4 Big Ten).

Just as unsettling for the Huskies (5-3, 2-3) is this: two of their five starting offensive linemen in center Kolt Dieterich and right offensive guard Champ Taulealea from last weekend similarly were listed as questionable for Penn State match-up.

In Tuesday's session, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound McLaughlin was still answering questions about his stellar play in the 17-10 victory over Nebraska, which was capped off by his 48-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:15 left to play. He also had 9 tackles and a pass break-up.

If he's unable to go, freshman safety Gavin Day likely would step in. Day has played increasingly more snaps as the season has progressed, even showing up in a three-safety alignment alongside starters Rylon Dillard-Allen and McLaughlin at times.

If he opens the game, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Day will become the sixth freshman to start for the UW this season.

As for the offensive line, the Huskies went without Dieterich at center for much of the Nebraska game and twice replaced him with seventh-year senior Geirean Hatchett, who was in at the end.

The big complication here is the older Hatchett has been the first option at right offensive guard, as well, starting three times in place of Taulealea early in the season. He also showed up on the Wednesday injury report as probable, which means he's been dealing with some sort of health issue, as well.

The UW doesn't have another offensive lineman with any meaningful amount of game snaps to call on.

Jake Flores pauses for a moment to chat before entering the Husky locker room. | Dan Raley

Redshirt freshman Jake Flores ran with the No. 1 offense at center during spring football practice, but gave way to Dieterich in fall camp and Landen Hatchett before the latter was lost to a season-ending neck injury. He missed the Nebraska game with the injury.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Flores has appeared only against Eastern Washington this season and again in the LA Bowl against Boise State, both in mop-up roles.

After missing his first game against Nebraska with a knee issue, freshman edge rusher Ramzak Fruean was listed as probable for the Penn State game. He started the first seven outings for the Huskies.