The Huskies Have Beaten Every Big Ten Team Except This One

They have played in a one-year-old Husky Stadium, in Hawaii, in the Arizona desert and two years ago in State College before 110,233 fans.

Here's the tag line: of the 17 other Big Team members, the University of Washington football team has beaten everyone except Penn State.

Sure, it's only four outings, but this latest meeting holds plenty of significance and incentive for the UW (5-3 overall, 2-3 conference) as it prepares to host the Nittany Lions (4-4, 1-4) on Saturday afternoon in Montlake for just the second time in 105 years.

Against these Lions, they've gone zero for the Mane Event, twice when Penn State was an independent and twice after it officially joined the Big Ten.

They've emerged triumphant over Michigan six times and Ohio State on three occasions, but have never been Nittany Lion tamers.

HUSKIES VS. THE BIG TEN SCHOOLS Oregon, 65-50-5 -- The Ducks have won the past two meetings, including 26-14 last year in Seattle, after losing three in a row. UCLA, 33-42-2 -- The Huskies emerged victorious in the past two games, 48-14 at the Rose Bowl in 2025 and 31-19 at home in 2024. USC, 32-53-4 -- The Trojans took a 25-21 decision in Los Angeles last month after losing three in a row to UW. Purdue, 9-2-1 -- The Huskies have won the past two meetings, 38-26 in West Lafayette last month and 49-13 in Seattle in 2025. Illinois, 8-4 -- The UW has captured the past five meetings, including 42-25 in Seattle last year. Minnesota, 7-11 -- The Gophers have won the past two meetings, 41-27 in Seattle in September and 19-17 to Warren Moon and Co. at home in 1977. Michigan, 6-10 -- The Wolverines have split the past two games, winning 24-7 in Ann Arbor in 2025 and losing 27-17 at Husky Stadium in 2024. Nebraska, 5-5-1 -- The Huskies tied this series up with a determined 17-10 victory in Lincoln last weekend that came in the last 90 seconds. Northwestern, 4-0 -- The UW won the most recent meeting 24-5 in 2024, and have outscored the Wildcats 129-12 in the series without losing to them. Michigan State, 4-1 -- The Huskies have captured the past four meetings, including 41-7 in East Lansing in 2023. Wisconsin, 4-1 -- The Badgers finally won one, 13-10 at home in 2025, after losing to the UW in the Rose Bowl, twice in Seattle and one other time in Madison. Rutgers, 3-0 -- The Huskies have collected three lopsided wins, including 38-19 in Seattle in 2025. Iowa, 3-5 -- The Hawkeyes have won the last three meetings, including 41-24 at Husky Stadium last month. Ohio State, 3-10 -- The Buckeyes have won five in a row over the UW, including 24-6 in Seattle last season. Maryland, 2-0 -- The Huskies beat the Terrapins 24-20 on the road in 2025, adding to their 21-20 Aloha Bowl win in 1982. Indiana, 1-3 -- The Hoosiers hold the upper hand in this series, with its most recent win coming 31-17 at home in 2024. Penn State, 0-4 -- The Nittany Lions won 35-6 at home in 2024 on a white-out night that drew 110, 233 fans.

A look at the four previous games between these teams are as follows:

PENN STATE 21, UW 7

With Husky Stadium open for just 12 months and initially called University of Washington Stadium, unbeaten Penn State made the long journey to the Northwest by train to test it out and took a 21-7 victory over the then christened Sun Dodgers.

This defensive-minded Nittany Lions team finished 8-0-2 and posted four shutouts and limited five other opponents to a touchdown each, including one by the UW in this December 3, 1921 game held just as the Roaring Twenties frivolity began to unwind.

Trailing 21-0 in the third quarter, the UW's Ray Eckmann returned the kickoff 45 yards to the Penn State 35 and then scored on a 1-yard plunge after rushing for all of the remaining 35 yards. The newspapers called this outcome a moral victory largely because of the touchdown.

PENN STATE 13, UW 10

These teams met the day after Christmas in the 1983 Aloha Bowl held in Honolulu in a snoozer of a postseason game because nobody really wanted to be there. The Huskies were back for a second consecutive postseason game tin Honolulu because they let a Rose Bowl berth slip away each time by losing their to Washington State to end the regular season.

Don James' team took a 10-3 halftime lead on Danny Greene's 57-yard punt return for a score and Jeff Jaeger's added a 39-yard field goal for a 10-3 halftime lead, but the Huskies were outscored 10-0 in the fourth quarter. With 3 minutes left to play, Nittany Lions freshman D.J. Dozier provided a game-winning 2-yard touchdown run.

PENN STATE 35, UW 28

This game played in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, on December 30 was close only at the end. The Nittany Lions jumped to a 14-0 advantage in the first quarter and were ahead by 28-14 by halftime.

Spicing things up a little was the running back competition by the UW's Myles Gaskin and Penn State's Saquon Barkley. Gaskin went 69 yards for a touchdown to close out the scoring in the fourth quarter, while Barkley had a 92-yard scoring run in the second quarter on his way to a 137-yard rushing day.

PENN STATE 35, UW 6

This is the only game of the four that wasn't played in December, instead showing on the schedule on November 9, 2024. Didn't matter. Not much worked as coach Jedd Fisch dealt with the. most lopsided game of his time at Washington.

The Huskies fell behind 28-0 by halftime and swapped out the quarterback from senior Will Rogers to freshman Demond Williams Jr. for the final two quarters., beginning the transition from signal-caller to the next.

The Huskies were out-gained 486-193 in total offense yards. They were limited to a pair of second-half field goals by Grady Gross from 24 and 35 yards. However for an upbeat note amid the dominance, Williams offered his first glimpse of his elite running ability by breaking a 43-yard run against the Nittany Lions.