4 Huskies Who Might Be Feeling Pressure to Finally Get Started
No one speaks about this out loud in Montlake, so as not to deliberately dishonor any player in limbo, but ever since Jedd Fisch took over as University of Washington football coach, the roster has been subjected to a steady weeding-out process, a continuous reset.
In a college football world consumed by NIL and the transfer portal, patience only goes so far in waiting for someone to deliver what was projected when he stepped out of high school and was assigned a star rating.
Since the regular season ended, Fisch's staff has held frank discussions with everyone with a scholarship, encouraging some players to accelerate their progress or consider their options.
As it stands, the Huskies will open next season with a firm 85 players holding onto full rides. Right now, they have more than 90 in that category, making more early veteran departures a certainty. Consider these as impending layoffs.
Four older Huskies, in particular, likely are faced with play-or-move-on ultimatums as they enter their third or even fourth seasons at the UW. It's likely a case of it's time to play, play elsewhere or retire.
The following haven't received any game time or have barely got on the field as Huskies and have to be feeling a little extra pressure in extending their careers as they enter spring ball in less than two months. They all should be working extra hard to get ready for the next audition.
RYAN OTTON
While the little brother for NFL tight end Cade Otton looks fundamentally sound when able to practice and physically all filled out, this 6-foot-6, 257-pound tight end from Tumwater, Washington, enters his fourth season at the UW having appeared in two games as a mop-up player.
He hasn't caught pass yet as a Husky. He's appeared only in the fourth quarter of games. He hasn't been able to shake hamstring and shoulder issues long enough to be a serious competitor for playing time.
Otton actually is coming up on his graduation year -- and he's an accomplished student, having made an All-Big Ten academic team -- without getting his career formally launched.
CALEB PRESLEY
When he signed with Washington in December 2022, flipping from Oregon at a late hour, then coach Kalen DeBoer hailed Presley as the local player others would surely follow to Montlake.
It's almost shocking to think the 6-foot, 177-pound cornerback from Seattle and a 4-star recruit still hasn't played a down as he enters his third season at the UW. In fact, he's barely been in uniform on game day, though he was dressed for the Sun Bowl.
Early on, Presley seemed to be slowed by nagging injuries. Lately, he's been healthy but inactive. The Huskies could use another veteran corner. If he can't make himself a factor this coming season, it's probably not going to happen.
ARMON PARKER
He's been hailed as the bigger and quicker version of the Parker twins from Detroit, but a pair of knee injuries have cost him what would have been his freshman and junior seasons. In contrast, brother Jayvon has played in 25 Husky games while he returns from a season-ending Achilles injury.
The 6-foot-3, 312-pound Armon enters his fourth season at the UW having practiced throughout 2023, but he's not been close to playing on game day.
He's still considered a viable player, with Fisch suggesting at the end of the regular season that one of the team objectives was to get both Parkers healthy, productive and together turned into NFL prospects.
ELISHAH JACKETT
Of five offensive linemen brought in by DeBoer's staff for 2023, Jackett was considered the second most coveted prospect, a 4-star player with a reputation second only to Landen Hatchett among his Husky peers.
Two things have held him back: The 6-foot-7, 271-pound offensive tackle from Orange, California, had had difficulty putting on weight and he injured a knee last fall that required an in-season procedure and didn't permit him to make his college debut.
Jackett needs to get healthy, heavier and hard to get around in a hurry, or his career might get redirected elsewhere.
