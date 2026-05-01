Justice Williams Tries To Keep Hands On Third Receiver Job

The third University of Washington starting wide receiver job remains up for grabs, as available as any first-unit opportunity across the lineup.

The Huskies have auditioned new freshmen Jordan Clay, Trez Davis and Mason James for that role. Given Ohio State transfer Bodpegn Miller a few snaps out there. Tried to get sophomore Chris Lawson and Kennesaw State transfer Christian Moss healthy for their own trial runs.

However, as a month of practices wind down with Friday night's Spring Game, Justice Williams currently shows up as the third passing target with the No. 1 offense, lining up next to returning starters Dezmen Roebuck and Rashid Williams.

Imagine if the UW opened next season with Demond Williams Jr. throwing to the two different Williams pass-catchers.

Wouldn't that just about totally confuse anyone looking over a scouting report and trying to figure out who's who?

In this case, Justice Williams is a 6-foot-3, 219-pound sophomore from Westlake Village, California, who is by far the biggest of these Montlake-based Williamses.

He has size that is both an advantage and disadvantage in trying to do what he does.

"Justice is another one that s a big, physical player," UW receivers coach Kevin Cummings said. "I think Justice has to continue to learn his technique. When you're a big receiver like, yeah, you have to learn big, but you also have to learn to play small."

He's the son of former NFL tight end Roland Williams, who played eight seasons in the league and shared in a Super Bowl XXXIV victory for the Los Angeles Rams.

Justice Williams stretches out with his UW teammates. | Dave Sizer photo

Justice Williams finds himself in his third Husky season having been given a taste of receiver life on the edge of Lake Washington. He appeared in four games in 2026 and caught two passes for 28 yards against UC Davis.

Injuries ended his season early and now he's back with ample opportunity to latch onto a starting role.

Demond Williams already has showed a desire to find this Williams in the back of the end zone by throwing a high ball there that only Justice can reach.

Yet it's not as easy as it might seem, with Justice Williams getting sandwiched in coverage by cornerback Dylan Robinson and nickeback Ramonz Adams Jr., who had their hands all over him when the football arrived.

That's where he has to learn to play small, to find ways to beat them to the ball, to win that third starting job.