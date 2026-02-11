5 Huskies Receive NFL Combine Invitations

Once coach Kalen DeBoer left town, and the roster imploded, the talent level went way down for the University of Washington football team, and this was verified by only linebacker Carson Bruener pulling an NFL Combine invitation 12 months ago.

Things are improving on that front in Montlake.

On Wednesday, 319 combine invites were revealed and five Huskies have been given the opportunity to go to Indianapolis and show what they can do -- wide receiver Denzel Boston, running back Jonah Coleman, offensive tackle Carver Willis and cornerbacks Ephysians Prysock and Tacario Davis.

The combine runs from February 23 through March 2

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Boston is the only one of the five who was recruited to the UW and he stayed four seasons, two each with DeBoer's and Jedd Fisch's coaching staffs.

Coleman, Prysock and Davis each were transfers from Arizona, who followed Fisch to the UW, always with pro ambitions in mind.

Willis was was a Kansas State transfer who finished up at the UW this past season.

Boston is coming off a fourth-year junior season in which he caught a team-best 62 passes for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns, all of which could make him a first- or second-round draft pick. Most mock drafts have him as a late first-rounder.

The 5-foot-9, 220-pound Coleman topped the Huskies in rushing for the second year in a row, this time carrying 156 times for 758 yards and 15 touchdowns while nursing late-season injuries. In 2024, he rushed for 1,053 yards and 10 scores.

With his running ability and physical style, Colemann could be a second-day draft pick.

Prysock was a 26-game starter over two seasons for the Huskies, Davis just a seven-game starter because of injuries that didn't allow him to finish out the season.

Both corners, with 6-foot-4 and 200-pound size, should be off the draft board by the end of the second day. Davis had two interceptions this past season, Prysock one.

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Willis started 10 games for the UW, similarly dealing with a midseason knee injury that made him miss three games. Yet he finished the season strong.

Reports out of the Senior Bowl indicated the Colorado native might have to make the switch to offensive guard to have his best shot at an NFL career.

