First Impression of Newly Introduced Derek Colman-Brusa

Amid the Demond Williams Jr. transfer recapitulation and John Mills being asked about his hair and his weight, Derek Colman Brusa was unveiled this week as a new personality for the University of Washington football team.

On Wednesday, the new 6-foot-5, 267-pound edge rusher from Seattle seemed comfortable enough as the only freshman player trotted out at a media gathering meant to update everyone on the Huskies' winter progress.

"Good afternoon everybody, my name is Derek Brusa," he said, holding court as if opening a radio talk show.

Note that he didn't use his fully hyphenated family handle.

From someone who has interacted with the UW's 1991 national championship team and 2023 national runner-up finisher, the best players often are the best talkers. Certainly they are guys who are comfortable in their own skin.

Steve Emtman and Billy Joe Hobert had that. So did Rome Odunze and Michael Penix Jr.

Just plain Brusa seems to be all of that, too.

"I just love it here," he said. "It's evident coach [Jedd] Fisch's plans for the team and I'm very blessed to be part of it."

He comes to the Huskies as the next touted player from Kennedy Catholic High School, hoping to find high-level college success that eluded previous alums such as 5-star quarterback Sam Huard and 5-star edge rusher Sav'ell Smalls, who likewise were Huskies before transferring out.

Derek Colman-Brusa and his older brother Lowen are each on the Huskies roster now. | Brusa

It's possible he won't feel quite as much pressure placed on him, having been designated as a 4-star prospect, yet Brusa brings the heady reputation of having been labeled as the state's No. 1 player in this Class of 2026.

He arrives in Montlake after piling up 34 sacks in three seasons on the schoolboy level, which alone sets a certain level of expectations.

Sitting among four Husky veteran players, including the always imposing 6-foot-6, 340-pound Mills, Brusa had a rangy look about him and physically seems like he belongs.

Working out alongside fellow freshmen in the weight room, he's already formed a workout bond with 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive tackle Kodi Greene from Los Angeles by way of the Northwest and 6-foot-3, 307 defensive tackle Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais from Colorado.

"It's definitely me, Kodi Greene and TI that are putting up big numbers," he said.

While he still should be attending high school classes, the early-arriving Brusa is feeling his way around Montlake. He singled out the coaches and the staffers who are in charge of introducing him to college football as being well qualified.

"I think what has stood out to me is just having the people who are here," Brusa said. "I've had the opportunity to visit and tour phenomenal programs, but just the people here are very special."

Their job, of course, will be to turn that scenario round and have Brusa be able to answer to it someday soon, as well.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: